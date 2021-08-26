Updates From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, American Horror Story, and More

American Horror Story reveals its latest cryptic cast of characters. Lakeith Stanfield will help bring Victor LaValle’s Changeling to life. Game of Thrones’ Jacob Anderson joins AMC’s Interview With the Vampire. Plus, what’s coming on Riverdale and Chapelwaite. Spoilers, away!

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Deadline reports Letitia Wright has been hospitalized with “minor injuries” following “an incident with a stunt rig” on the set of Wakanda Forever. Stay tuned for updates.

Relatedly, set photos from shortly before the incident see Danai Gurira and Wright, herself, outside of MIT.

Behemoth

A demon from hell roughs up a whistleblower for a “global chemical behemoth” in a new clip from Behemoth, courtesy of Bloody-Disgusting.

Solitary

A prisoner learns he’s been shot into space to colonise a new planet as punishment in the trailer for Solitary, coming to VOD September 24.

The Changeling

TV Line reports Lakeith Stanfield will star in a TV series based on Victor LaValle’s novel, The Changeling, described as “a fairytale for grown-ups, a horror story, a parenthood fable,” and “a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed.” Written by Kelly Marcel (Cruella, Venom) and directed by Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim, Insecure), the story follows a man named Apollo (Stanfield) as he searches for his wife suffering from postpartum depression amidst a stylised New York City replete with “a forgotten island in the East River, a graveyard full of secrets, a forest in Queens where immigrant legends still live, and finally back to a place he thought he had lost forever.”

Interview With the Vampire

Game of Thrones’ Jacob Anderson has been cast as Louis de Point du Lac in AMC’s Interview With the Vampire TV series.

My invitation was open to anyone. But it was a vampire who accepted it.

Jacob Anderson (@raleighritchie) is Louis de Point du Lac, the mortal-turned-vampire in Interview with the Vampire, based on Anne Rice’s best-selling novel. Coming 2022 to AMC+ and AMC. pic.twitter.com/hpWk5SRJEb — AMC+ (@AMCPlus) August 25, 2021

American Horror Story: Double Feature

A new trailer confirms Sarah Paulson, Neal McDonough, Kaia Gerber, Nico Greetham, Rachel Hilson, Lily Rabe, Rebecca Dayan, Angelica Ross, Leslie Grossman and Cody Fern will appear in “Death Valley” — the second half of American Horror Story’s tenth season.

American Horror Story’s official Twitter has also released character posters from “Red Tide” — click through for more.

She-Hulk

She-Hulk crew members have received a black sweatshirt including an illustration of Bruce Banner and Jennifer Walters enjoying drinks at a Tiki bar named “Bruce’s”. Start your dreams of Bruce Banner’s latest business venture now!

Riverdale

Betty interrogates the serial killer she captured in the trailer for “The Night Gallery” — next week’s episode of Riverdale directed by Mädchen Amick.

Chapelwaite

Finally, a child is born without eyeballs in a new clip from this week’s episode of Chapelwaite.

Banner art by Jim Cook