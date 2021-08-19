Everything We Know About Season 2 of Netflix’s The Witcher

We all know 2020 was terrible for many reasons — and one of them was that we went an entire year without seeing Henry Cavill in The Witcher. Thankfully, 2021 will change all that.

If you’re looking forward to season two of Netflix’s The Witcher just as much as we are you’ll want to check out this round-up of every piece of information we have on the new season.

Who is the Witcher and why are we tossing him coins?

Assuming everyone here has seen the first season of The Witcher, but just in case here’s what you need to know.

The Witcher is based on a series of books by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. It may also seem familiar thanks to the hit video game adaptation by CD Projekt Red.

Geralt of Rivia is the main character and is played by Henry Cavill in all his glory. Look up “Geralt bathtub” if you need visuals.

Geralt is a Witcher, aka a beast hunter for hire, with some neat supernatural abilities.

Witcher’s don’t age, which makes the first season’s timeline-hopping plot rather hard to keep up with. But don’t worry, there’s a handy visual map if you need it.

Season one saw Geralt roaming the Continent, killing beasts, falling in love with the mysterious sorceress Yennefer, and invoking something called the ‘Law of Surprise’ to bring the young Princess Cirilla under his protection.

After a whole season of searching, Ciri and Geralt are united in the finale so we can expect to see their bond grow in season two.

What’s Geralt up to this time?

We don’t know much about the second season’s plot, but this is the synopsis according to The Hollywood Reporter:

“Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans, and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

Ominous.

Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich also hinted that this season will focus on Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer as a family, in particular going back to Geralt’s family roots. This is presumably why Geralt’s mentor Vesemir and his old home Kaer Morhen are making an appearance.

Hissrich also said that the second season won’t be as confusing as the first in terms of its timelines, and thank god for that.

We do know Geralt is getting an armour upgrade in season two, with one of the first official images from the season showing Cavill in his new outfit.

His emotional shield

can ward off any charmer,

but his trusted sword he’ll wield,

will be matched with new armour. pic.twitter.com/Z7yA6kZjRH — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) October 5, 2020

Cavill isn’t the only one. Rejoice, because the Nilfgaardians are finally getting a revamp.

Following the trajectory of the books (and games), it looks like Ciri will be training to become a full-on witcher this season if these images are anything to go by.

Netflix also teased us with a script page from The Witcher Season 2 during the Witchmas celebration in December.

This page from the Witcher Season 2 script shows the next season isn't holding back. pic.twitter.com/O2ucSltlls — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) December 22, 2020

Some interesting tidbits were also dropped at WitcherCon, which took place on July 9, such as the fact that Geralt will grunt less in the new season. You can catch up on all the cast panels and behind-the-scenes videos here.

Wondering what the episode titles are for season 2? Now we know.

THE WITCHER SEASON 2 EPISODE TITLES: Episode 1 – A Grain of Truth

Episode 2 – Kaer Morhen

Episode 3 – What Is Lost

Episode 4 – Redanian Intelligence

Episode 5 – Turn Your Back

Episode 6 – Dear Friend

Episode 7 – Voleth Meir

Episode 8 – [REDACTED] — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) July 9, 2021

If you’re not already excited enough about The Witcher season 2, here are some reasons the cast say you should be.

there are only FOUR MONTHS until The Witcher Season 2 comes out, so the cast came up with 4 reasons you should be excited pic.twitter.com/bMI6EOmXN7 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 17, 2021

The Witcher Season 2 Trailer

Thanks to WitcherCon we finally have a full trailer for season 2.

With Cintra no longer being a safe haven, it looks like we’ll see Geralt take Ciri to Kaer Morhen aka the home of the Witchers. Also, surprise, Yennefer is alive.

The Witcher Season 2: Cast

A new season means new cast members and The Witcher has a bunch.

Most important is the casting of Vesemir, Geralt’s father figure and fellow witcher from the books/games, who will be played by Killing Eve‘s Kim Bodnia.

There’s also Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju as Nivellan and a trio of new witchers played by Yasen Atour (Coen), Paul Bullion (Lambert) and Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Eskel).

On top of that is Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia and Mecia Simson as Francesca.

The latest casting announcement brings seven new actors to the table. We’ve got Adkoa Andoh as Nenneke, Simon Callow as Codringher, Liz Carr as Fenn, Cassie Clare as Phillippa Eilhart, Chris Fulton as Rience, Graham McTavish as Sigismund Dijkstra and Kevin Doyle as Ba’lian. Netflix didn’t tell us much about who these characters are but book fans are sure to know.

Naturally, we’ll also see Henry Cavell back as Geralt of Rivia, Freya Allen will star as Ciri, and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer. Joey Batey will play coin-tossing champion Jaskier in season two and the real star of the show, Roach, will also be back.

What do you need to watch before the new season?

It goes without saying that if you want to watch the new season of The Witcher, you should start with season 1 first. You can find all 8 episodes streaming on Netflix right now.

However, there is another thing you can watch if you want to prepare yourself for season 2.

Netflix is bringing out an original anime film titled The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, prior to the new season. This film follows Geralt’s mentor Vesemir in his early years as a witcher and is set within the canon of Netflix’s Witcher-universe.

We’ll see Vesemir and the Witcher guild in season 2 so if you want to get a head start on their backstory, Nightmare of the Wolf is required viewing. It drops on Netflix on August 23.

The Witcher Season 2: Release Date

Like many TV shows and movies, The Witcher faced tough production delays thanks to COVID-19.

An outbreak of the virus on the set caused The Witcher to shut down for a second time in November. Actor Kristofer Hivju also tested positive while working on the show a few months earlier. Thankfully, The Witcher survived against all odds and managed to wrap its second season on April 2.

The first trailer for season 2 also came with a release date. Mark your calendars and get your coins ready because The Witcher Season 2 will debut on Netflix on December 17.

Rumours suggest we can already look forward to a third season of The Witcher, so take that as permission to get invested. Netflix is also betting big on the franchise by commissioning a brand new prequel TV show, The Witcher: Blood Origin.

If that’s not enough news to get you excited about The Witcher Season 2, then I don’t know what will. I’ll simply have to bring up bathtub Geralt again.

This article will be updated as we learn more about season two of The Witcher.