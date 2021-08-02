The Unofficial Simpsons Cookbook Is Here for All Your ‘Mmm…Doughnuts’ Cravings

Over 30-plus seasons, The Simpsons has managed to showcase all manner of food — not just beer and doughnuts, though those are probably the most frequently spotlighted. Today, Gizmodo has a very fun peek at The Unofficial Simpsons Cookbook, written by Laurel Randolph, the mega-Simpsons fan and prolific cookbook author behind the blog and Instagram account The Joy of Cooking Milhouse.
Behold: The Full Cove
The Unofficial Simpsons Cookbook includes 70 recipes inspired by The Simpsons, from the iconic (Krusty Burgers) to the episode-specific (“Homer’s Patented Space-Age Out-of-This-World Moon Waffles”) — and if you’re not as frequent a visitor to Springfield as Randolph is, she’s helpfully noted which episode inspired each recipe at the top of every new entry. The cookbook also features a foreword from former Simpsons showrunner Bill Oakley, and is billed as being aimed at “chefs of all ages and levels” — good news if your kitchen skills hover closer to “Homer” than “Marge.” Read on for a pair of recipes from the colourful cookbook.
“Treehouse of Horror IV”
Here’s just a few more tasty treats you can find within its pages: Moe’s Hobo Chicken Chilli, Marge’s Patented Happy Cracker Snack Platter, Million-Dollar Birthday Fries, Bart’s America Balls, Lisa’s Chocolate-Cherry Experiment Cupcakes, Hot Fudge Sundaes with Tequila Ice Cream, and Flanders’s Planter’s Punch. Remember: you don’t win friends with salad! (Though The Unofficial Simpsons Cookbook does indeed include a recipe tailored to that episode, too.)
Forbidden Doughnuts
The first recipe we have to share is one for…mmm Forbidden Doughnuts.
Forbidden Doughnuts Part 2
And a bit more to finish those doughnuts off.
Remember season three?
Any guesses what the next recipe is for?
Flaming Moe
You got it: a Flaming Moe.
Flaming Moe Part 2
A few more tips to get that drink just perfect.
Excerpted from The Unofficial Simpsons Cookbook by Laurel Randolph. Copyright © 2021 by Laurel Randolph. Photographs by Harper Point Photography. Used with permission of the publisher, Adams Media, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, Inc. All rights reserved.
The Unofficial Simpsons Cookbook: From Krusty Burgers to Marge’s Pretzels, Famous Recipes from Your Favourite Cartoon Family is out August 3; you can order a copy here.