The Suicide Squad Has Been Fast-Tracked To Streaming Services To Save Your Lockdown Boredom

In news that is great for the millions of Australians currently cooped up in lockdowns, The Suicide Squad (2021) is being fast-tracked from cinemas on September 2.

Due to the extended lockdowns in New South Wales, Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory, many of us didn’t get the chance to watch The Suicide Squad when it premiered in cinemas on August 5, 2021.

But thankfully, Roadshow Films has today announced that the highly-anticipated film will be available on digital platforms from next Thursday. So I guess that’s your weekend lockdown binge-watching sorted.

Previously, Aussie fans needed a VPN in order to access HBO Max if they wanted to see the film in areas where cinemas are closed.

The film will now be available to rent or buy on platforms including Apple TV, Fetch, Foxtel Store, Google Play, Microsoft, Amazon Prime Video, Telstra TV Box Office and YouTube, so you’re spoilt for choice, really.

You’ve still got a week before the film drops digitally, so you’ve got time to catch up on the OG Suicide Squad film. However, it’s worth noting that the 2021 film is not a sequel, nor a reboot, so you don’t actually have to have any prior knowledge of the franchise to enjoy it.

Basically, that means the whole family can gather round and watch it, even if your loved ones don’t want any spoilers from 2016.

In the mean time, you can watch the official trailer below.

As someone who hasn’t seen the 2016 film, and has precisely zero concept of what the film is about, I am immediately intrigued by this human-shark hybrid who looks like the lovechild of The Hulk and Jaws. Is he good? Is he bad? I don’t know but I’d pay good money to watch him rip somebody’s head off.

The news comes after the film received mixed reviews in recent weeks. One film critic going so far as to call it “the best movie of the summer”, while Forbes dubbed it “DC’s best movie in years.”

However, not all critics were stoked on the film, with another adding that it “has good moments, but disappoints overall.”

But who really cares what the critics think because this time next week you’ll be able to kick back on the couch with a bowl of microwave popcorn and a tub of overpriced gourmet ice cream and experience it for yourself.