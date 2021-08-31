The News Of Tomorrow, Today

The Rocketeer Will Return in a New Disney+ Movie

Germain Lussier

Germain Lussier

Published 2 hours ago: August 31, 2021 at 11:00 am -
Filed to:actors
alan arkinbill campbellcliffdavid oyelowoentertainment culturefilmshuman interestjennifer connellyjessica oyelowojet packjoe johnstonpaul sorvinorocketeerthe rocketeerthe walt disney companytimothy dalton
The Rocketeer Will Return in a New Disney+ Movie
The Rocketeer is making his return. (Photo: Disney)

Fans of Joe Johnston’s 1991 Disney film The Rocketeer have been waiting 30 years for this news: a new, live-action Rocketeer film is officially in the works. It’s called The Return of the Rockeeter and it’s being developed for Disney+.

According to Deadline, David Oyelowo (Selma, Star Wars Rebels) is among the producers and may star in the project, which “will have an all-new creative directive … focusing on a retired Tuskegee airman who takes up the mantle of the Rocketeer.” That sounds like a reboot-sequel if you ask me.

Ed Ricourt (Now You See Me, Wayward Pines) wrote the screenplay which is being produced under the banner Yoruba Saxon, a company run by David and Jessica Oyelowo. It signed a first-look deal with Disney earlier this summer after David Oyelowo’s directorial debut, The Water Man, was released.

The Rockeeter originally starred Bill Campbell as a stunt pilot named Cliff who happens upon an experimental jet pack in the late 1930s. A jet pack that a group of Nazis are also after, as they believe it’ll help them take over the world. And so the film becomes a very exciting, period superhero film with Cliff eventually defeating the Nazis. It co-starred Jennifer Connelly, Alan Arkin, Timothy Dalton, and Paul Sorvino, and is on Disney+ now. If you haven’t seen it, or haven’t seen it in a while, it’s still truly excellent.

Watching it even now, the film feels like a franchise starter. So Disney was surely disappointed when, upon release, it failed to gross even $US50 ($69) million in the U.S. Since then, the film has always has a very passionate legion of fans, many of whom are filmmakers and actors themselves, so there have been blips or rumours of Rocketeer projects over the years (there was even a short-lived animated kids series). This one, however, is by far the most promising one yet, and fans have Disney+ and the Oyelowos to thank.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Germain Lussier

Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.