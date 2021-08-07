The Rock and Kevin Feige Spoke About the MCU This One Time…

There was a moment in time we all thought Dwayne “The Rock Johnson” would join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After the first Avengers film, Marvel was looking to snag anyone with heavy star power. No one knows what roles he and Kevin Feige threw around. Whatever they talked about never came to fruition as the MCU lost to Warner Brothers and the DC Comics movieverse.

President of Johnson’s Seven Bucks Production company Hiram Garcia told Collider: “[Dwayne Johnson] and Kevin have a great relationship, and we’ve flirted around a few ideas before, but nothing serious.”

Even though Johnson and Feige are at two different companies, Garcia revealed the two media moguls have so much respect for one another,” he says. “There’s a mutual admiration for what we each have been doing, and what Kevin has built over there is truly incredible,” he said.

Johnson is Black Adam now, and his character might be shifting the balance of power now that the Superman franchise is on a break. The film finished production and is headed to theatres in July 2022. Black Adam will feature members from the Justice Society of America: Noah Centineo will play Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge is Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone), and Pierce Brosnan as (Doctor Fate).

While the film synopsis is under wraps, in the comics, Teth-Adam, aka Black Adam, is summed up as a corrupted, ancient Egyptian predecessor of Shazam. The character fought his way to modern times to challenge the hero and his Marvel family associates. However, in 2021, Black Adam is seen less as a strict villain and more as an anti-hero.

I wonder what Fiege and Johnson talked about as far as roles. Some actors have done minor roles in both universes (like Djimon Hounsou), but could Johnson be a part of both universes in the future?