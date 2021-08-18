The Most Popular NBN 100 Plans According To Gizmodo Readers

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Choosing a new NBN plan can feel overwhelming at times. There are so many providers, offering what often seem to be similar plans. If you want to look at everything, it’s almost Sisyphean.

But if you’re looking for a simple starting point, it can pay to get an idea of what everyone else is buying. With that in mind, here are the five most popular NBN 100 plans according to Gizmodo readers.

We calculate popularity based on what plans Gizmodo readers click on in stories we write about NBN plans and through the Gizmodo NBN plan comparison tool. Popularity data is based on the last seven days and is accurate as of April 17.

SpinTel

SpinTel’s NBN 100 plan is so popular you’d assume it wears pink on Wednesdays. It’s also easy to see why. You’ll pay a rather nice $69 per month for your first six months and $84.95 per month thereafter for a plan with typical evening speeds of 100Mbps. Even at full price, it’s your cheapest option for what’s ostensibly a congestion-free NBN 100 plan.

Better yet, SpinTel NBN plans are contract-free, so you can always bail after your discount runs out or if a different deal takes your fancy.

Telstra

Telstra takes second place, where you’ll pay $95 per month for your first six months and $110 per month thereafter. As with SpinTel, Telstra reports typical evening speeds of 100Mbps on NBN 100 plans.

Telstra is currently waiving its $99 connection fee for anyone who signs up online, and will also throw in a three-month free subscription to Binge. Telstra NBN plans also include 4G backup in case of an outage with download speeds of 25Mbps.

While Telstra NBN plans are contract-free, you’ll need to pay a prorated modem fee if you leave within your first 24 months. This is equivalent to $9 multiplied by the number of months left in your two-year term.

Optus

Optus comes in third, charging new customers $89 per month for your first six months and $99 per month thereafter. You’ll get typical evening speeds of100Mbps, an Optus Sport subscription, and a modem with 4G backup at 25Mbps in case your NBN carks it.

As with Telstra, you’ll be up for a modem fee if you leave within your first 36 months. This is equivalent to $7 for each month left in your three-year term.

Superloop

Superloop follows with its own NBN 100 deal, once again, with typical evening speeds of 100Mbps. Superloop is just a touch more expensive than SpinTel initially, where you’ll pay $69.95 for your first six months, but pricier when your discount runs out at $89.95 per month.

Superloop NBN plans are contract-free.

TPG

Lastly, we’ve got TPG in fifth, offering its NBN 100 plan for $79.99 per month for your first six months and $89.99 per month thereafter. TPG’s typical evening speeds are however a touch lower than the rest of the providers on this list, reporting 90Mbps in peak hours.

TPG internet customers can now save as much as $10 per month on any of its mobile plans, so bundling could be an attractive option if you’re looking to lower your total telco bill. Here are TPG’s mobile plans eligible for bundling discounts:

TPG mobile plans are powered by the Vodafone network.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.