The Final No Time To Die Trailer Suggests That It’s Actually Time to Die Now

No Time to Die was one of the earliest films to get pulled from release schedule in the early days of the covid-19 pandemic, being pushed back further and further as the state of the world continued to unfurl over the last 18 months. And that wasn’t even its first delay! But now, Mister Bond has set his sights on delivering one last adventure with Daniel Craig.

Optimistically promising itself as the final trailer for the movie, No Time to Die’s latest footage emphasises that this is the end for Craig’s take on the iconic British Spy, having first appeared in Casino Royale fifteen years ago. Now, with secrets to uncover and a sinister new masked villain in Rami Malek’s Safin on the hunt, Craig’s 007 looks like he’s going out with a bang.

No Time to Die is set to hit theatres October 8. Probably. Maybe. Likely at this point, we hope.

