The 2022 Nissan Frontier Could Finally Be A Worthy Competitor To The Ford Ranger And Toyota Tacoma

The new Nissan Frontier will be hitting dealers in September, and we now know what it will cost. The redesigned Frontier will have a starting price of $US27,480 ($37,406), which is not that much more than the old model. At a glance, it looks like a bargain, but a look at its rivals shows that it’s not quite as clear as that base price makes it seem. Will it be worth it?

The pricing that Nissan announced covers a few models and options, and the starting price mentioned above is for a King Cab model in the lowest trim, without four-wheel drive (4×2.) The Crew Cab will start at $US29,340 ($39,938).

The Frontier will be powered by a 3.8-litre direct-injection V6 that debuted in the outgoing model. That V6 makes 310 horsepower and 127 kg-ft of torque. The new truck also gets a cool new exterior design and a big upgrade to the interior.

The problem is that the Frontier’s obvious rival, the Tacoma, starts at $US26,400 ($35,936) for an Access Cab 4×2. That’s nearly $US1,100 ($1,497) less than the Frontier. And a Tacoma with four doors, a Double Cab, starts at $US27,230 ($37,065). That undercuts the Frontier King Cab by $US250 ($340).

Of course, before you get outraged at Nissan, remember that the cheapest Tacomas come with a 2.7-litre 4-cylinder. A V6 from Toyota will increase the prices by a good margin, so that the Frontier is at least in a way, cheaper.

The Nissan also keeps up with other trucks in the segment, I think. The Ford Ranger starts at $US25,070 ($34,125). That’s much less than the Nissan but there’s no V6, only Ford’s 2.3-litre EcoBoost 4-cylinder. There’s also the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon starting at $US25,200 ($34,302) or $US26,800 ($36,480), respectively. Again, those starting prices come with a four-cylinder engine. See the pattern?

Then there’s the Jeep Gladiator and the Honda Ridgeline, both of which are doing something different, but could still be considered somewhere between mid- and full-size pickups.

One glaring effect of the new Frontier is that it shows how much the old design has aged. The old and new Frontier are about $US650 ($885) apart in price, and if that’s the difference between getting a 16-year old design and a current one, it’s kind of a no-brainer. The last of the outgoing models will have the same engine as the new Frontier, however, so drivers who want the looks of what I’ll sarcastically call the Frontier “classic” could save some cash.

Overall, I think the new Frontier makes a good case for itself with its decent engine specs, design and new interior. It may actually be worth it but until I drive it, I can’t say for sure.