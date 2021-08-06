Stranger Things Season 4 Shares New Footage and a 2022 Release

Blink and you might miss them but Netflix just released the first new footage from season four in a brand new teaser announcing a 2022 return for the mega-hit sci-fi series.

The third season of Stranger Things ended with a lot of open-ended questions so the wait for season four has been even more excruciating than usual. The previous teaser curiously brought us back in time a bit to when Eleven was still being held in the facility with all the other numbered test subjects. Thankfully, this one brings us right to the action of the Hawkins gang’s latest exploits. While they may be brief, the new clips do show off some curious imagery and new cast members to boot.

uʍop ǝpᴉsdn ǝɥʇ uᴉ llɐ,ʎ ǝǝs

Stranger Things returns in 2022. pic.twitter.com/RHwQng4QZh — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) August 6, 2021

We already knew Jim Hopper was captured and stuck in Russia but this makes it look like he’s still hard at work for them. Chances are he’ll use that flamethrower to escape? Pretty good if you ask me. Meanwhile, the last we saw of the Byers, Joyce was getting them all out of town with a now powerless Eleven. But this teaser certainly makes it look like it won’t be long before they have to head back because the Demogorgon isn’t done with them, not by a long shot.

Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink, and Maya Hawke make their returns this season along with Priah Ferguson was also upped to series regular (rightfully so!). The one and only Robert Englund will join to make their lives hell. But other new cast members include Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, Joseph Quinn, Amybeth McNulty, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen, and Grace Van Dien as the other new cast members.

Stranger Things season four will drop…sometime in 2022 on Netflix. Are you excited to jump back into this world? Will you need to rewatch the previous seasons as a refresher?

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.