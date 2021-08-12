Star Wars’ Ahsoka Show Is on the Hunt for a Familiar Rebels Hero

David Bruckner teases his Hellraiser movie. Tom Hardy’s already looking forward to a third Venom. Get a look at Amazon’s I Know What You Did Last Summer TV series. Plus, what’s to come on Stargirl, and a snifter of new Shang-Chi footage. To me, my spoilers!

Hellraiser

In a recent interview with SFX magazine (via Games Radar), director David Bruckner described his upcoming Hellraiser film as “something of a small reimagining.”

We can’t say anything about it yet. But it is something that we are actively working towards, and it is a joy and a dream for a filmmaker like myself to dive into that world. All I’ll say is that we are aiming to be as true as we can to the original material. [Clive Barker’s original story] ‘The Hellbound Heart’ is also a primary source of inspiration, as well as the original film. But then it is something of a small reimagining and we are currently working on it.

Taika Waititi’s Star Wars

Meanwhile, Taika Waititi described his upcoming Star Wars project to Wired magazine as “very me.”

It’s still in the ‘EXT. SPACE’ stage. But we’ve got a story. I’m really excited by it because it feels very me. I tend to go down that little sincerity alleyway in my films. I like to fool the viewer into thinking ‘ha it’s this’ and then them going, ‘Damn it, you made me feel something!’

Ahsoka

Tucked away in an article about the series premiere of What If…?, THR reports Disney is now “looking for an actress to star opposite [Rosario] Dawson as Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren” from the animated Star Wars Rebels in the upcoming Ahsoka Tano live-action spinoff.

Justice League

In conversation with THR, producer Charles Roven stated he believes another Justice League movie is still “a number of years away.”

Venom 3

Tom Hardy revealed to Esquire he’s now thinking about a third Venom movie.

I’m thinking about the third movie as well, because I think you need to write that at the same time. A third won’t be greenlit until the second is successful, but the studio were really, really pleased with number two.

The Flash

Michael Keaton told Collider the set design on the upcoming Flash movie is “reminiscent, to some degree” of Tim Burton.

[It was] weirdly and ironically easy. A little bit emotional. Just a rush of memories. Without giving anything away, which I can’t, basically the first shot, not of the entire movie but let’s say the introduction [of Batman], is so good that when we walked on and started talking about a couple of shots and the angles, I went ‘whoa, this is big. This is great.’ I don’t even mean for me. Just the imagery, it’s great. And reminiscent, to some degree, of Tim Burton.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Awkawfina learns the correct pronunciation of Shang-Chi’s name in a new TV spot.

Candyman

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II summons Candyman in a new clip.

Night of the Animated Dead

We also have a trailer for Night of the Animated Dead — a rotoscoped remake of George Romero’s original starring Josh Duhamel, Dulé Hill, Katharine Isabelle, James Roday Rodriguez, Katee Sackhoff, Will Sasso, Jimmi Simpson, and Nancy Travis.

The Marvels

Filming has officially begun on The Marvels according to Samuel L. Jackson on Instagram, including a very cool T-Shirt worn by the man himself.

The Orville

Filming has officially wrapped on the long-awaited third season of The Orville.

And that is a wrap on season 3 of The Orville! Thank you to our incredible cast and crew for all their tireless and brilliant work, and I sincerely hope this is not the last time we all go to space. #TheOrville — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) August 11, 2021

Chucky

Filming has additionally wrapped on the first season of Syfy’s Chucky.

THAT’S A WRAP! Chucky wants to honest the fuck thank everyone, in front of and behind the camera, on this fucking momentous occasion… pic.twitter.com/ZdUCK5fs8N — Don Mancini (@RealDonMancini) August 11, 2021

Epic

Deadline reports ABC is no longer moving forward with Epic, the latest fairytale-themed project from Once Upon a Time creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis.

Star Trek: Discovery

David Cronenberg spoke to Entertainment Weekly about Kovich’s return (of a sort) in the fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery.

Well, Star Trek is quite a different thing because of course you have a series of directors. I was in three episodes last year and I think I’m in three this year. So your character continues from one place to another but every episode was directed by a different director. They all have a kind of different style but at the same time it’s a massive series with a huge history and so there’s a sort of momentum that goes with it. I think the director is not as important in terms of sensibility for a show like that because so much is established, the style of it, the incredible sets that we have here in Toronto for Star Trek, and the director has no input into that, so it’s really quite a different machine. But, also, of course a lot of fun. I mean, you still have to learn your dialogue and you still have to get into your costume. So for the actors it’s still a similar thing.

What We Do in the Shadows

Spoiler TV has a brief synopsis for “Gail,” the third episode of What We Do in the Shadows’ third season.

An old flame returns and an ancient vehicle is resurrected. Written by Marika Sawyer; Directed by Kyle Newacheck.

Archer

Archer fights deadly reptiles to “reunite a family” in the synopsis for “Photo Op.”

Archer and Lana face off against snakes, crocodiles and mercenaries to reunite a family. Written by Asha Michelle Wilson.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

We have new photos from Amazon’s I Know What You Did Last Summer TV series.

Stargirl

Finally, the CW has released a new “this season on…” trailer for Stargirl: Summer School.

