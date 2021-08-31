You Can Save Up to $300 on Sennheiser’s Best Headphones Right Now

Do you need a new pair of headphones or earbuds and love a bargain? Well, good news, because Amazon is running a sale on a range of Sennheiser products, which includes $300 off the PXC 550 II headphones and $200 off the Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds.

There is a slight catch to these deals. They’re only available to Amazon Prime members, so you’ll need to sign up for an account if you don’t already have one. If you’re not keen on adding yet another online subscription to your monthly bill, Amazon offers a free 30-day trial. So you can grab a pair of discount headphones and then cancel your subscription at no extra cost.

You can check out more info about these bargains below, along with a few other deals for Sennheiser headphones and earbuds that are currently available.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Released back in April of last year, Sennheiser’s Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds are lightweight with active noise cancelling and passive noise isolation. As far as in-ear headphones go, they’re one of the best performing products on the market. Dropping almost $500 on any pair of earbuds can feel a bit daunting, but when you’re saving $200, this is an offer you can’t refuse.

You can get 7 hours of playback from the earbuds, which can be extended to a total of 28 hours via the charging case. The earbuds offer touchpad controls and a range of customisable playback options that are available via Sennheiser’s Smart Control app.

You can grab the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds for $299 here.

If you’re someone who needs high-end audio performance, you probably already know that these headphones aren’t for you. However, if you’re in need of a pair of headphones that you toss in your backpack and/or leave at the office, so you can leave your fancy, expensive headphones at home, the Sennheiser HD 350BT aren’t a bad choice.

You can currently pick up a pair of the Sennheiser HD 350BT headphones for $99, which is $100 off its usual RRP. For what you’re paying, you get some pretty great audio quality.

Unsurprisingly, these headphones don’t have an active noise cancellation function, but the padding offers a decent level of noise isolation.

The Sennheiser PXC II is one of the best-sounding pairs of headphones currently available on the market. Designed to be the Sennheiser’s answer to Sony’s WH-1000XM3 headphones, the quality and clarity of audio playback is very solid. If you missed out on the recent deal for the XM3s, the PXC II is a good alternative.

These headphones are quick to pair via Bluetooth, and maintain a strong connection, with well-performing active noise cancellation and impressive 30-hour battery life to boot.

You can currently grab a pair of PXC II headphones for $249, saving yourself $300 from the usual $549 RRP.

If you’re looking for a pair of wireless headphones with active noise cancellation that won’t blow out your budget, the Sennhesier HD 450SE could be the answer to your problems. While these aren’t the best headphones available currently on sale, the Sennheiser HD 450SE is a solid all-rounder option at a fairly reasonable discount price.

These headphones have a battery life of around 30 hours, along with in-built voice assistant support, so you can easily interact with your smart devices from the push of a button.

You can grab a pair of the wireless Sennheiser HD 450SE headphones for $149 here.

The Sennheiser Momentum headphones are currently on sale for $399, down from $599. That’s still a chunky price figure, even with the discount. However, if you’re someone who craves the highest quality audio experience possible, these Momentum headphones don’t disappoint. When playing music, these headphones separate the individual frequencies of the bass, mid-range and treble, which will make sure you’re hearing everything loud and clear.

These wireless headphones have an active noise cancellation feature, with a battery life of 17 hours (when ANC is disabled, that is). That $399 price tag still might be a pretty steep ask for some, but these Sennheiser Momentum headphones are worth a punt if you want high-quality audio playback.

Editor’s note: Descriptions and features are taken from manufacturer/seller claims and user reviews on Amazon.