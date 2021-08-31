The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Avengers Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans Have Reunited for Another Adventure Film

Lavender Baj

Lavender Baj

Published 7 mins ago: August 31, 2021 at 12:24 pm -
Filed to:apple
apple tvchris evansEntertainmentmarvelmcumoviesscarlett johansson
Avengers Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans Have Reunited for Another Adventure Film
Image: Getty

Already binge-watched all of the Marvel films but still need more Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson in your life? Well, you’re in luck because the Avengers stars are teaming up for a new “adventure movie project” from Apple.

Unfortunately, the project, which is titled Ghosted, won’t be a superhero film, but it will be an action-packed adventure.

We don’t know much about the film just yet but we do know Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick — aka the guys who gave us Deadpool — are behind the script, with Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher directing.

While Apple is yet to reveal the budget for the film, expectations are that they’ll spend a small fortune on it as part of a plan to compete with other major streaming services like Netflix, who splash the cash on their own feature-length films.

Other projects such as Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and a Will Smith film entitled Emancipation have also been greenlit by the tech giant in recent months.

READ MORE
Before You See Shang-Chi, You Might Want to Watch (or Re-Watch) These Marvel Projects

As for the plot of Ghosted, Apple has remained pretty tight-lipped, but The Hollywood Reporter has given us some insight into what to expect:

“A high-concept romantic action adventure in the vein of Romancing the Stone, the 1984 adventure movie that starred Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner,” The Hollywood Reporter claimed.

The new project comes after news broke that Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney over the release of Black Widow, which received a simultaneous theatrical and Disney+ release.

Ghosted is the second film she has signed onto since the lawsuit, with the star also slated to appear in Wes Anderson’s next movie, which is yet to be titled.

In addition to their work in the MCU together, Johansson and Evans have enjoyed a lengthy professional relationship, also co-starring in films like The Nanny Diaries.

There’s no word on a release date for Ghosted just yet, but we can expect the film to be fast-tracked to Apple TV+ upon release.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Lavender Baj

Lavender Baj

Lavender Baj is a writer and producer at Kotaku and Gizmodo.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.