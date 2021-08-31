Avengers Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans Have Reunited for Another Adventure Film

Already binge-watched all of the Marvel films but still need more Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson in your life? Well, you’re in luck because the Avengers stars are teaming up for a new “adventure movie project” from Apple.

Unfortunately, the project, which is titled Ghosted, won’t be a superhero film, but it will be an action-packed adventure.

We don’t know much about the film just yet but we do know Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick — aka the guys who gave us Deadpool — are behind the script, with Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher directing.

While Apple is yet to reveal the budget for the film, expectations are that they’ll spend a small fortune on it as part of a plan to compete with other major streaming services like Netflix, who splash the cash on their own feature-length films.

Other projects such as Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and a Will Smith film entitled Emancipation have also been greenlit by the tech giant in recent months.

As for the plot of Ghosted, Apple has remained pretty tight-lipped, but The Hollywood Reporter has given us some insight into what to expect:

“A high-concept romantic action adventure in the vein of Romancing the Stone, the 1984 adventure movie that starred Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner,” The Hollywood Reporter claimed.

The new project comes after news broke that Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney over the release of Black Widow, which received a simultaneous theatrical and Disney+ release.

Ghosted is the second film she has signed onto since the lawsuit, with the star also slated to appear in Wes Anderson’s next movie, which is yet to be titled.

In addition to their work in the MCU together, Johansson and Evans have enjoyed a lengthy professional relationship, also co-starring in films like The Nanny Diaries.

There’s no word on a release date for Ghosted just yet, but we can expect the film to be fast-tracked to Apple TV+ upon release.