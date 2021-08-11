Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3: Australian Price, Specs, Release Date

Samsung launched its Galaxy S21 lineup earlier this year, but it isn’t done with new smartphones just yet. At the most recent Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung unveiled its lineup of foldable phones, including the new Galaxy Z Fold3.

After a disastrous first model, Samsung improved its folding technology to bring us the Galaxy Z Fold2 last September and it’s brought even more improvements to the Fold3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3: Design

S Pen stylus

The rumours about the Galaxy Z Fold3 receiving stylus support were spot on.

The Fold3 will support two editions of the Samsung S Pen. There is the S Pen Fold model which is slightly smaller in length at 132.1 mm and is only compatible with the Fold3.

Alternatively, users can use the S Pen Pro which is bluetooth compatible and can switch between a number of supported devices. This pen is also slightly larger at 173.64mm.

Users wishing to use a stylus with their Fold3 will need to purchase it separately.

Camera

The Fold3 features 5 different cameras.

The rear triple camera consists of an ultra wide 12MP, a wide-angle 12MP and a Telephoto 12MP with HDR10+ recording capabilities.

The cover camera is 10MP and the inside of the Fold3 also features a 4MP under-display camera, which is a first for the range.

The cameras also feature a Gorilla Glass DX super clear glass.

Display

There’s been no change in size of the Galaxy Z Fold this year and it remains at a (still rather large) 7.6 inches when unfolded.

Samsung has equipped the Fold3 with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also features a Eco2 Display which allows the screen to be 29% brighter.

The foldable phone is also backed up by a new armour aluminium frame and uses Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for added durability.

Colours

As many leaks predicted, the Galaxy Fold3 is available in three colours: Phantom Black, Phantom Green and Phantom Silver.

This introduces three completely new colour choices to the range after the Fold2 was offered in black and bronze.

Water resistance

The biggest concern with a foldable phone is its durability and Samsung has upped the ante on the Fold3.

This year’s model features water resistance for the first time with an IPX8 rating, which should allow for sumbermenge of up to 1 meter.

Apps and UX

Samsung has further refined its user and app experience on the Fold3. The company is working with leading companies to develop apps that are specifically designed for the Fold’s screen.

New innovations like split screen mode and and and an adjustable pinned task bar are available on the Fold3 to help make multitasking even smoother.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3: Specs

Samsung has officially revealed the specs of its Fold3. Here they are:

Main Display: 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity Plex Display (2208 x 1768) 374ppi

7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity Plex Display (2208 x 1768) 374ppi Cover Display: 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2268 x 832) 387ppi

6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2268 x 832) 387ppi Refresh rate: 120Hz

120Hz Dimensions: 128.1 x 158.2 x 6.4mm (unfolded), 67.1 x 158.2 x 16mm (folded to hinge)

128.1 x 158.2 x 6.4mm (unfolded), 67.1 x 158.2 x 16mm (folded to hinge) Weight: 271g

271g Camera (rear): (Ultra Wide) 12MP F2.2 Pixel size: 1.12µm, (Wide-angle) 12MP Dual Pixel AF OIS F1.8 Pixel size: 1.8µm, (Telephoto) 12MP PDAF F2.4 OIS Pixel size: 1.0µm. HDR10+ recording and Tracking AF

(Ultra Wide) 12MP F2.2 Pixel size: 1.12µm, (Wide-angle) 12MP Dual Pixel AF OIS F1.8 Pixel size: 1.8µm, (Telephoto) 12MP PDAF F2.4 OIS Pixel size: 1.0µm. HDR10+ recording and Tracking AF Camera (cover): 10MP F2.2 Pixel size: 1.22µm

10MP F2.2 Pixel size: 1.22µm Camera (under display): 4MP F1.8 Pixel Size: 2.0µm

4MP F1.8 Pixel Size: 2.0µm Processor: 5nm 64-bit Octa-Core

5nm 64-bit Octa-Core Memory: 12GB RAM

12GB RAM Storage: 512GB or 265GB

512GB or 265GB Battery: 4,400mAh dual battery

4,400mAh dual battery OS: Android 11

You can see a full list of detailed specs on Sasmung’s website.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3: Release Date and Price

The Galaxy Z Fold2 came in it a very hefty $2,999 price tag last year.

There were rumours that Samsung was aiming to make its foldables more affordable with this generation and that is finally true for the Fold3.

The Australian prices are as follows:

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (256GB): $ 2,499

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (512GB): $2,649

Over $2,000 is still a huge sum to drop on a phone but at least we’re seeing the pricing slowly become more affordable.

For those looking to add a stylus to their Fold3, the S Pen Pro retails at $119 and the Fold S Pen comes in at $74.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 are available for pre-order now until September 9, 2021 (as expected). They will officially go on sale at retailers from September 10, 2021.

There are a number of bonus pre-order offers available as well, so be sure to check out the Samsung website or a mobile provider to snag a good deal.