Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 Reportedly Won’t Come With A Charger

A new leak ahead of Samsung’s highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event has suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 won’t come with a charger.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 — which is expected to be announced at Thursday’s event — will reportedly feature a preorder deal that includes a free case, an S Pen stylus and a 25W charger. Naturally, this has led to suspicion that the phone itself won’t come with the charger.

“This is the ‘Note Pack’ you get when pre-ordering the Z Fold3. Case + pen and the 25W charger,” a Twitter user leaked, asserting that the package is worth €89.

This is the "Note Pack" you get when pre-ordering the Z Fold3. Case + Pen and the 25W Charger. It's worth 89€ (says Samsung). #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/3mijlkzq4Q — Snoopy (@_snoopytech_) August 9, 2021

The move to drop the charger wouldn’t be particularly surprising considering Samsung made the decision to sell the Galaxy S21 earlier this year sans charger.

READ MORE How to Watch Samsung’s August Galaxy Unpacked Event in Australia

“It’s a really bold but really important step at the same time. Listening to our consumers, they’re making far more, as we are, sustainable choices in their daily lives, and what we need to do is make sure that we support that,” Samsung Mobile’s Head of Project Management Paul Scott told TechRadar at the time.

“We do not want to be sending a consumer yet another charger when they’ve possibly got a charger from, say, 2018 or going all the way back to 2017. It’s a USB Type-C charger, so we’re not changing it.”

However, it’s also worth noting that Samsung has released phones since the S21 that still included a charger, so it could really go either way at this point.

Samsung is yet to confirm this will be the case for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, or confirm that the Z Fold 3 is even going to be announced at Thursday’s event. So I guess we’ll just have to wait and see what happens at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

You can find out more on how to watch the event here, or stay tuned for Gizmodo Australia’s coverage as it happens.