How to Preorder a Samsung Galaxy Fold3 or Flip3 and Score a Free 4K TV

Samsung has today announced two brand new smartphones — the Galaxy Z Flip3 and the Galaxy Z Fold3 — during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event.

The two new additions have significantly upped the ante with foldables technology, with improved durability and water-resistance, a sleek new design and a price that won’t make you want to cry.

You can read more about the specs, release date and prices of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3, or the rest of the products announced here.

But if you’ve already done your research and know which model you’re keen to purchase, we’ve rounded up all of the best deals from Australian telco providers below.

If some plans aren’t appearing, check back at a later time.

Telstra

If you preorder a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 or Galaxy Z Fold3 between August 12 and September 9, you can redeem a bonus 2021 Samsung 43″ 4K TV and gift pack. Yes, a *free* TV.

Telstra Galaxy Z Flip 3 (128GB) 24-month plans

Telstra Galaxy Z Flip 3 (256GB) 24-month plans

Telstra Galaxy Z Fold 3 (256GB) 24-month plans

Telstra Galaxy Z Fold 3 (512GB) 24-month plans

Optus

Optus Galaxy Z Flip 3 (128GB) 24-month plans

Optus Galaxy Z Flip 3 (128GB) 36-month plans

Optus Galaxy Z Flip 3 (256GB) 24-month plans

Optus Galaxy Z Flip 3 (256GB) 36-month plans

Optus Galaxy Z Fold 3 (256GB) 24-month plans

Optus Galaxy Z Fold 3 (256GB) 36-month plans

Optus Galaxy Z Fold 3 (512GB) 24-month plans

Optus Galaxy Z Fold 3 (512GB) 36-month plans

Vodafone

Vodafone Fold3 or Flip3 preorders can redeem a bonus gift worth up to $299, with options including a power pack, Galaxy Buds Pro or a productivity pack.

Vodafone Galaxy Z Flip 3 (128GB) 24-month plans

Vodafone Galaxy Z Flip 3 (128GB) 36-month plans

Vodafone Galaxy Z Flip 3 (256GB) 24-month plans

Vodafone Galaxy Z Flip 3 (256GB) 36-month plans

Vodafone Galaxy Z Fold 3 (256GB) 24-month plans

Vodafone Galaxy Z Fold 3 (256GB) 36-month plans

Vodafone Galaxy Z Fold 3 (512GB) 24-month plans

Vodafone Galaxy Z Fold 3 (512GB) 36-month plans

Woolworths Mobile

Woolworths Mobile Fold3 or Flip3 preorders can also redeem a bonus gift worth up to $299, with options including a power pack, Galaxy Buds Pro or a productivity pack.

Woolworths Mobile Galaxy Z Flip 3 (128GB) 24-month plans

Woolworths Mobile Galaxy Z Flip 3 (128GB) 36-month plans

Woolworths Mobile Galaxy Z Flip 3 (256GB) 24-month plans

Woolworths Mobile Galaxy Z Flip 3 (256GB) 36-month plans

Woolworths Mobile Galaxy Z Fold 3 (256GB) 24-month plans

Woolworths Mobile Galaxy Z Fold 3 (256GB) 36-month plans

Woolworths Mobile Galaxy Z Fold 3 (512GB) 24-month plans

Woolworths Mobile Galaxy Z Fold 3 (512GB) 36-month plans