Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3: Australian Price, Specs, Release Date

Samsung’s Unpacked presentation on August 12 was all about foldables and consumers have a couple of new models to look forward to, including the new Galaxy Z Flip3.

It’s hard to believe but foldable phones are very much back in business and Samsung analysts even predict that the market will triple over the next few years.

Samsung is very much leading the way in this area with two flagship phone models that it has steadily been refining over the years. The Flip3 is the latest iteration of the clamshell phone design in Samsung’s arsenal and it brings some noticeable improvements.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3: Specs

Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip3 is a step up from its previous generation with the latest Snapdragon processor and a refined design.

Here are the specs for the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G:

Inner/Main display: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity Flex Display (2640 x 1080), 425 ppi.

6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity Flex Display (2640 x 1080), 425 ppi. Outer/Cover display: 1.9-inch Super AMOLED Display (512 x 260) 303 ppi.

1.9-inch Super AMOLED Display (512 x 260) 303 ppi. Dimensions: 72.2 x 166 x 6.9mm (unfolded), 72.2 x 86.4 x 17.1 mm (folded, hinge)

72.2 x 166 x 6.9mm (unfolded), 72.2 x 86.4 x 17.1 mm (folded, hinge) Weight: 183 grams

183 grams Camera (rear) : Ultra Wide 12 MP F2.2 1.12µm, Wide 12 MP Dual Pixel OIS F1.8, 14µm, Super Clear Glass with Gorilla Glass with DX.

: Ultra Wide 12 MP F2.2 1.12µm, Wide 12 MP Dual Pixel OIS F1.8, 14µm, Super Clear Glass with Gorilla Glass with DX. Camera (front) : 10MP 1.22 µm F2.4.

: 10MP 1.22 µm F2.4. Processor: 5nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor

5nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor SIM: One eSIM and one Nano SIM

One eSIM and one Nano SIM Memory: 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Storage: 256GB or 128GB

256GB or 128GB Audio : Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos

: Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos Battery: 3,300mAh dual battery

3,300mAh dual battery Connectivity: 5G

5G OS: Android 11

Android 11 Colours: Cream, Green, Phantom Black, Lavender; Samsung online exclusives: White, Pink, Grey.

You can find a full list of detailed specs here.

Features and Design

The new Galaxy Z Flip3 retains many of the aspects that make the model great but also include some new improvements.

Both of Samsung’s new foldables, the Flip3 and Fold3, have a focus on durability. The Flip 3 is made with armour aluminium that is said to be 10% stronger and utilises the latest Gorilla Glass Victus that is 50% stronger than Gorilla Glass 6.

Another huge deal for the new Flip3 is water resistance which typically allows for submergence underwater up to 1 meter.

A noticeable upgrade has been made to the Flip3’s cover screen which is now 4 times larger at 1.9-inches. It also gets added functionality with widgets that allow users to check things like messages, the weather and change music tracks without having to unfold their phone.

You can even take selfies with the front-facing camera while it’s flipped shut.

As for the inner screen, the display of the Flip3 remains at 6.7 inches but does feature an upgraded 120Hz refresh rate.

The design of the Flip3 has also shaved off a few millimetres in dimensions to make it slimmer and more pocketable.

No upgrades have been made to the battery, storage or weight of the Flip 3, but it will retain some fan-favourite features like Flex mode.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3: Australian Pricing and Release Date

Last year saw the Z Flip delayed in Australia but this year we’ll see them on September 10, 2021.

The Z Flip has always been the cheaper of the two foldable options from Samsung and this is no different in 2021.

Here’s the pricing breakdown for Australia:

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (128GB): $1,499

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (256GB): $1,599

Pre-orders are available from August 12 up until September 9 and there’s a bunch of great bonus offers available.