An Aussie Startup Wants To Use Mouthwash Instead Of Nasal Swabs To Detect COVID-19

An Australian startup is pushing for a rapid COVID-19 test that uses mouthwash and my frequently probed nostrils are already thanking them.

Medtech group Inventive Health recently formed an agreement with Israeli startup Virusight Diagnostic to bring SpectraLIT rapid testing kits to Australia and overseas markets.

The proposed test uses what’s called mass spectrometry. According to the Broad Institute, it’s “an analytical tool useful for measuring the mass-to-charge ratio of one or more molecules present in a sample.” Reportedly, it can analyse samples, crosscheck them with analyses of nasal swabs, and identify COVID infections within seconds.

“Rather than someone sticking [a swab] up your nose, you can wash it around your mouth and spit it in a test tube,” executive chairman of Inventive Health, former iSOFT chief executive Gary Cohen told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Removing the uncomfortable experience of having your nasal cavities probed could encourage more people to get tested and regularly. According to Cohen, school organisers overseas are interested in the technology with some seeing it as a time-effective key to reopening economies.

“In many of the markets we’re speaking to — France, England, other parts of Europe — everyone wants this for schools and education institutions. They [want] the ability to do rapid testing in those environments,” Cohen said.

As to whether this product is likely to be rolled out, that’s up in the air right now.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), who is involved in monitoring the safety of COVID-19 vaccines among other things, banned at-home COVID-19 testing kits because they should be done by a health professional.

“There is also a potential risk that some individuals could be motivated to conceal or not report a positive test, especially if they felt that their symptoms were mild and, for example, they might lose employment income,” the TGA explained on its website.

“It is not sustainable without rapid testing to be able to open up economies,” Cohen added.

“The vaccine is one way to help, but you need to have a parallel support mechanism.

“You have to show that this is clinically effective, and we genuinely believe it is.”

The federal government and state health departments are yet to respond to the proposed kit. Gizmodo Australia has reached out to NSW Health and TGA for comment.