Everywhere You Need to Show Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination in Australia

COVID-19 vaccines are rolling out, very slowly, across Australia right now and it won’t be long until proof of vaccination is required to access certain aspects of life.

Digital vaccination certificates are already attainable for fully vaccinated Australians — you can even add them to your phone — but in what instances will we need to show them?

Right now, COVID-19 vaccination certifications aren’t strictly required anywhere, but here are some of the places that will likely adopt them in the future.

International Travel

The most obvious time you’re going to need proof of a COVID-19 vaccination in Australia is for overseas travel.

Qantas in particular has been vocal about its intentions to implement a vaccine passport system. This would require travellers to provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccine to travel on a Qantas flight.

Qantas recently confirmed it will be using the IATA Travel Pass app to verify passenger’s vaccination status on both Qantas and Jetstar international flights when they resume.

Proof of vaccination when entering international countries is nothing new, but plenty of nations have made it clear that COVID-19 immunisation will be a condition of entry.

This extends to Australia as well.

Currently, anyone entering Australia from overseas needs to enter two weeks of mandatory hotel quarantine. However, the government has flagged the possibility that those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 may be able to complete their quarantine at home in the future.

Of course, travelling internationally all hinges on Australia’s border opening again.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison recently unveiled the federal government’s roadmap out of COVID-19 and it requires 80% of the population to be vaccinated before borders will even reopen.

There has been no talk of requiring proof of vaccination on domestic travel, but Scott Morrison has backed the idea to further incentivise Australians.

Long story short, get vaccinated if you ever want to travel again.

Freedom from lockdown restrictions

The Australian government’s new vaccine targets also propose a way out of lockdown.

The government’s modelling predicts that when 70% of the adult population is vaccinated we can lift lockdown restrictions and eventually avoid ever being locked down again.

NSW Premier Glady Berejiklian has said that the way out of Sydney’s current lockdown is for a significant rise in vaccination rates. She also hasn’t ruled out lockdown privileges for those who are immunised but will only consider it once everyone has been given access to the vaccine.

Should this happen, individuals would likely need to show their proof of vaccination in NSW and other Australian states.

Long story short, get vaccinated if you don’t want to be in lockdown forever.

Entering venues and attending events

Australia is still entirely too un-vaccinated to consider some of the privileges other countries are offering their vaccinated citizens, but they are an indication of what could be coming in the future.

The US recently relaxed mask mandates for those who are vaccinated — although though that advice has since changed thanks to the Delta variant. Still, we could be looking at a future where some restrictions don’t apply to those who are fully vaxxed.

Also in the US, New York City now requires individuals to show proof of vaccination to enter certain venues like restaurants, bars and gyms.

France has implemented a similar ‘health pass’ system that allows vaccinated citizens to enter venues like museums and cinemas where others cannot.

Vaccine incentives like this have been thrown around in Australia before, but they’re not likely to be implemented until more of the population has access to COVID vaccines.

Long story short, get vaccinated if you want to enjoy social activities again.

Going to work

Conversations around employees requiring vaccinations to work have been raised in Australia, but no businesses have mandated their employees get the jab just yet.

That’s not the case in other countries. Companies like Google and Facebook in the US are requiring their employees to get the jab before returning to work in the office.

Elsewhere, Netflix is requiring all cast and crew on its productions to be vaccinated and Disney is mandating all its staff be immunised, including new hires.

It’s been a struggle to even give all frontline workers in Australia the jab so far but don’t rule out businesses mandating the vaccine in the future. If and when they do you’ll want to keep that vaccine certificate handy.

Long story short, get vaccinated if you want to work again.

Vaccine certificates may not have a lot of leeway in Australia right now, but if their use in other countries is anything to go by they’ll soon be our ticket everywhere.

Keep an eye on this post as we’ll be updating it as proof of vaccination requirements change in Australia.