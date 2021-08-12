The Best Shows to Watch on Paramount+ In Australia Right Now

Paramount+ is finally out in Australia now. If you have been considering whether or not it’s worth adding to your list of streaming services, we’ve compiled a list of all the best Paramount+ TV shows you can watch right now if you sign up.

The Good Fight

The Good Fight is one of the best Paramount+ TV shows and was initially positioned as a The Good Wife spin-off following Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski). The legal drama follows Diane and her goddaughter Maia Randall (Rose Leslie) after losing their jobs, savings and reputations thanks to a financial scam. The two join Diane’s former employee Lucca Quin (Cush Jumbo) at Reddick, Boseman, & Kolstad, a prestigious Black-owned law firm making waves by taking on police brutality cases.

It’s a creative, audacious and brilliant show that is well worth your time, but sadly, it has been overlooked by the big award shows.

The Twilight Zone

Jordan Peele has rebooted the classic 1959 anthology series featuring horror, sci-fi, drama and mysterious stories. Peele serves as the show’s narrator. Each episode deals with a different story that might feature supernatural occurrences, racism, social issues, alien invasions, and more with an unexpected twist in each episode. Kumail Nanjiani, Tracy Morgan, Steven Yeun, Sanaa Lathan, Morena Baccarin and more star in the series across different stories.

It might be a bit scarier than the original, but definitely worth it.

Dexter

With Dexter: New Blood (a mini-series set ten years after the original series) set for release in November this year, you could catch up on all eight original seasons on Paramount+.

If you’ve never seen the show before, Dexter follows Michael C Hall as the tile character, who helps solve murders in his job as a forensic analyst, but also commits them. Dexter is a serial killer who murders heinous criminals who have slipped through the justice system and feels justified in his choices. Those around him have no idea of his double life, except for Dexter’s adoptive father, who both knows his secret and helps him hone his skills.

Why Women Kill

Why Women Kill is a dark comedy-drama anthology series set across multiple time periods. The first season follows three women from three different decades who are connected by having lived in the same Pasadena mansion and have their husbands cheat on them. The infidelity in each marriage sets off a chain reaction and ends with a death at the hands of a woman. Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin and Kirby Howell-Baptiste star in the first season.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Paramount+ owns Nickelodeon, so all of your favourite childhood TV shows have made their way to the streaming service. Avatar: The Last Airbender is a brilliant animated series that follows Aang, his generation’s Avatar, the only person with the power to harness all four elements. Aang wakes up after being frozen for 100 years to find the world has been ruined by war and the people have been waiting for the Avatar to help restore balance. It’s not just a kids’ show, so give it a chance!

Evil

This supernatural drama follows a sceptical forensic psychologist, a Catholic priest-in-training and a technology expert. They investigate supposed supernatural events like demonic possession, miracles and other strange occurrences to see if there’s a scientific explanation or if there is something supernatural at work. It’s kind of similar to the X-Files, but with the supernatural and evil rather than aliens.

Ray Donovan

Ray Donovan was a highly popular show before it was cancelled after seven seasons, but thanks to fans there will be a movie that will pick up where the final season left off. The film is set for release next year sometime.

Now is your chance if you want to catch up on the show before the film comes out. If you’re unaware of what the show is about it follows Ray Donovan (Liev Schreiber), a fixer who does the dirty work of getting rid of the problems of LA’s top celebrities, athletes and business people. He can make any problem disappear, except for the ones caused by his own family.

The Unicorn

The Unicorn is a sitcom about a recently widowed father with two daughters who attempts to re-enter the dating scene. To his surprise he finds he’s a hot commodity due to his proven track record of being committed thanks to being a widower and a devoted father. Sadly, it was cancelled after two seasons, but it’s definitely worth the watch!

Tell Me A Story

Tell Me A Story is an anthology series that takes beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as dark and twisted psychological thrillers. The show is set in modern-day New York City, with season one turning the stories of The Three Little Pigs, Little Red Riding Hood and Hansel and Gretel into a huge story of love, loss, revenge and murder.

Paramount+ is $8.99 a month, you can sign up for the service here.