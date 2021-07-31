The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Official Trailer for Brand New Cherry Flavour Series Hits the Internet

Valerie Complex

Valerie Complex

Published 11 hours ago: August 1, 2021 at 1:16 am -
Filed to:alita
alita battle angelbattle angel alitabrand new cherry flavorcatherine keenercreative worksenglish language filmsentertainment culturefictionfilmsjeff wardlenore zionlisalisa n nova rosa salazarlou burkemanny jacintonetflixnick antoscarosa salazartodd grimson
Official Trailer for Brand New Cherry Flavour Series Hits the Internet
Rosa Salazar in Brand New Cherry Flavour (Image: Netflix)

Netflix dropped the official trailer for the supernatural horror limited series Brand New Cherry Flavour which premieres on the streamer August 13. The show is inspired by a novel of the same name by Todd Grimson and stars Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Catherine Keener (Get Out), and Jeff Ward (Agents of Shield). Showrunners Nick Antosca (Channel Zero) and Lenore Zion (Billions) will also write the show.

The series takes place in the 1990’s LA — Hollywood, to be specific. Filmmaker Lisa N. Nova (Salazar) is a wide-eyed young woman looking to break into the movie industry. She meets with Lou Burke, a Hollywood producer who promises to help her get the connections she needs to become a big-time director. Sh*t goes downhill when Lou betrays Lisa, and she aims to seek revenge. To do that, she asks a witch (Keener) to hex Lou and make his life a living hell. But as you know, this always comes at a cost.

Here is the official synopsis of the film, which describes it better than I ever could.

“Lisa N. Nova (Rosa Salazar) comes to LA dead set on directing her first movie. But when she trusts the wrong person and gets stabbed in the back, everything goes sideways, and a dream project turns into a nightmare. This particular nightmare has zombies, hitmen, supernatural kittens, and a mysterious tattoo artist who likes to put curses on people. And Lisa’s going to have to figure out some secrets from her own past in order to get out alive.”

Zombies, witches, and KITTENS?! Wonder how Antosca and Zion make that combo work? To get a sense of the intense craziness of this show, check out the trailer. Let us know what you think!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wOzM3c33TVgFor more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom

 

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Valerie Complex

Valerie Complex

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.