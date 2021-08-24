The Oculus Quest 2 Is Back with Doubled Storage at No Extra Cost

About a month ago, Facebook halted global sales of the Oculus Quest 2 due to a skin irritation issue caused by the virtual reality headset’s foam cover. As of today, the Oculus Quest 2 is back in action, with every unit of the VR headset now including a silicone face cover.

This isn’t the only improvement that Facebook has made. It has also doubled the storage size of the entry-level Quest 2, from 64GB to 128GB, while maintaining the same price of $479. That’s an impressive upgrade at no extra cost.

The storage size of the 256GB Oculus Quest 2 headset remains unchanged and will set you back $639 – although it’s still currently unavailable to buy.

So how does this new Oculus Quest compare to the original? By all accounts, it’s one hell of an upgrade. The Quest 2 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Platform processor and 6GB of memory, giving it a solid performance boost.

The 90Hz LCD display provides an 1832 x 1920 resolution to each eye, making it the best-looking Oculus headset yet. All of this is packaged within the Quest 2’s lightweight, streamlined design. Even the Touch controllers have been upgraded to be more comfortable with better haptic feedback.

Like the previous Quest, you can run it as a standalone headset, or you can connect it to your PC via USB to play any of your VR-compatible games.

The Oculus Quest 2 also has a new feature called Passthrough+, which uses external cameras to let you view your surroundings while wearing the headset. It’s an easier way to check if you’re about to run into the corner of your coffee table.

Oculus has also released an Elite strap ($79) for a more comfortable experience. There’s also a deluxe version of the Elite strap ($209) that comes with a carry case and a built-in battery that will let you play longer.

You can pick up the Oculus Quest 2 here.