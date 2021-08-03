You Can Now Tune Into The Official NSW Daily COVID-19 Update On TikTok

The New South Wales Government’s daily COVID-19 media conference will now be livestreamed on TikTok as the state continues to battle the Delta outbreak. NSW is the first Australian state to broadcast public health information on the viral video platform.

From Wednesday 4 August, the state’s COVID-19 press conference will now be streamed on the popular video-sharing platform as a way to help spread useful and credible health information amid the state’s lockdown.

The livestream will be shared on the brand new NSW Health TikTok account — @nswhealth.

In addition to the daily press conference live-stream, the NSW Health account has also shared a number of videos with the NSW Chief Health Officer Dr. Kerry Chant, who participated in a popular live Q&A on the platform last month.

“NSW Health is streaming the daily press conference on TikTok Australia as part of its strategy to ensure multiple channels are used to reach the NSW community with important and timely COVID-19 messaging. The daily press conference is already streamed on Facebook Australia,” a NSW Health spokesperson told Gizmodo Australia.

“TikTok is a platform that helps us to reach the very important younger audience.”

“With the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta strain circulating in NSW and the steep increase in COVID-19 case numbers, it’s more important now than ever to ensure our community stays safe and helps stop the spread of COVID-19,” TikTok said in a statement.

“The fact is that COVID-19 can cause severe illness and death in people of all ages. The Delta strain is not just affecting older members of society but also younger people. This means you and me, our friends, our colleagues and the wider community all need to stay informed and listen to our trusted health experts to get through this.”

The move to share public health information on the platform on a daily basis comes after TikToker Jon-Bernard Kairouz made headlines last month for ‘predicting’ the state’s daily case tally, leading many to speculate the information was being leaked by someone within NSW Health.

Although Kairouz was eventually stopped, the virality of his content clearly shows the impact that TikTok has when it comes to rapidly spreading information.

You can tune into today’s press conference live on the @NSWHealth TikTok at 11am.