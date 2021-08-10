The Best Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds You Can Buy Right Now

If your current work environment is a bit on the loud side or you find over-the-ear headphones uncomfortable to wear while working out, it might be time that you finally invested in a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds.

Whether you’re working at an office or from your own living room, a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds can go a long way to help you really focus on your work by giving you an extra bit of peace and quiet every now and then. There’s also the added convenience of being able to pop out your earbuds and carry them around in your front pocket.

Here are a few pairs of wireless earbuds that’ll give you top-quality audio performance and active noise cancellation (ANC).

As an added bonus, a few of these earbuds are currently on sale.

While the AirPods Pro might not sound as good as some of the other earbuds on this list, it makes up for any shortcomings with some excellent noise-cancelling and a comfy design.

That’s not to say these earbuds sound bad, though. The AirPods Pro use a low-distortion driver and inside facing mics that help adjust audio playback based on the shape of your ear holes.

If you’re a dyed-in-the-wool Apple fan, there’s also the added convenience of how well these work when paired with your iPhone or iPad.

The AirPods Pro have a battery life of around 4.5 hours with ANC on, with a total of up to 24 hours available from the charging case.

You can currently grab a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for $295 and save yourself $104.

Just don’t accidentally put them through the wash.

The Bose QuietComfort earbuds do exactly as it says on the box.

With 11 levels of active noise cancellation and a soft silicone design, these earbuds will help you drown out any external noise so you can focus 100% on your music while sitting comfortably in your ears for its 6-hour playback life.

The QuietComfort are easy-to-use earbuds with some of the best audio quality out there. If you want crisp audio that maintains a deep bass, along with a solid user experience, these are the earbuds you want.

Bose’s QuietComfort earbuds are currently on sale for $296, down from $399.95.

Jabra’s Elite 85t earbuds combine high-quality audio with excellent noise cancellation and a crisp microphone.

These earbuds also come with three sets of silicone in-ear moulds, so you can have a more comfortable fit depending on the shape of your ear holes. Jabra’s Sound+ companion app also has a feature called “MyFit” which will help you adjust your earbuds to improve the seal to get the most out of its ANC feature.

The companion app will also let you tinker with the earbud’s equaliser, but the Jabra 85t sound pretty well-balanced even when on the standard out-of-the-box setting. The Jabra 85t earbuds have a battery life of 5.5 hours, with a total of 25 hours available with the charging case.

If you’re looking for a more affordable option when picking a new pair of earbuds, the Panasonic RZ-S500 has got you covered. With decent noise cancellation and solid sound quality, these earbuds still measure up to the best of them.

The RZ-S500 earbuds have a battery life of around 6.5 hours, with a total of 19.5 hours via the charging case, and can also give you around 70 minutes of playback with a 15-minute quick charge.

If you plan to predominantly use your earbuds when working out, the Pansonic RZ-S500 is IPX4 water and sweat-resistant, so you don’t need to worry about accidentally ruining them after a run.

Considering the price tags on the other earbuds included in this round-up, being able to grab a pair of Panasonic RZ-S500s for only $149 is a pretty good deal.

Are Sennheiser’s Momentum 2 earbuds good? Yes. Are they also a $500 pair of earbuds? Also yes.

While that price might be enough to turn some off these earbuds, the Momentum 2 by all accounts, these earbuds are worth the investment.

Sennheiser has a pretty good rep when it comes to having high-quality headphones and audio, and the Momentum 2 earbuds are no different.

The earbuds have a 7-hour battery life with ANC on, with an additional 21 available via the charging case.

With 7mm dynamic drivers and a fully customisable EQ, the Sennheiser Momentum 2 earbuds sound great. Depending on how big of an audiophile you are, will be well worth the amount your paying for them.