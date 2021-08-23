The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop Is Here and Ready to Jam

James Whitbrook

James Whitbrook

Published 1 hour ago: August 24, 2021 at 7:55 am -
Filed to:alex hassell
bandai gamesbandai namco holdingsbandai visualbonescowboy bebopcreative worksdaniella pinedafaye valentinefaye valentine initiallyjet blackjohn chomustafa shakirnetflixspiegelspikespike spiegeltelevision seriesvalentine initiallyvideo games developed in japanwatanabeyoko kanno
Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop Is Here and Ready to Jam
Get everybody and the stuff together. (Image: Netflix)

We’ve had teases, we’ve had casting, we’ve even had Yoko Kanno. But now, after a long, long wait, we’ve got our first look at the crew of the Bebop for Netflix’s live-action take on the seminal Shinichirō Watanabe anime, ahead of its release this November. And yes, John Cho looks incredible as Spike Spiegel.

John Cho as Spike Spiegel

Image: Netflix Image: Netflix

Get up close with Cho’s Spike Spiegel, a charming and skilled bounty hunter. Always on the lookout for the next contract, Spike is Cowboy Bebop’s unruly hero, a hunter with a heart of gold and a checkered past.

Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black

Image: Netflix Image: Netflix

Spike’s closest accomplice and, when the seminal anime opens, pretty much his sole partner in crime, Jet Black is the cybernetically enhanced captain of the Bebop, a former cop who’s also one of Spike’s oldest associates in the world of bounty hunting.

Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine

Image: Netflix Image: Netflix

Initially encountered by Jet and Spike as a potential rival and even target, Faye is an extremely skilled con artist whose struggle to recover her lost memories brings her along the Bebop’s path.

Chillin’ Aboard the Bebop

Image: Netflix Image: Netflix

The crew hangs out in one of the Bebop’s most well-worn locales, the living room, perhaps the area we see most of the ship (an interstellar fishing trawler overhauled and modified by Jet) in the original show.

A Familiar Scene…

Image: Netflix Image: Netflix

A bloodied Spike walks through the aftermath of a battle in a Church — perhaps a recreation of his iconic encounter with Vicious (who’ll be played by Alex Hassell in the show), a former associate of Spike’s and a prominent figure in the Red Dragon crime syndicate, from the anime’s fifth episode, “Ballad of Fallen Angels?”

Ready for the Next Session

Image: Netflix Image: Netflix

Spike gets a workout in between contracts, honing his skills on a Wing-Chun Dummy.

3, 2, 1…

Image: Netflix Image: Netflix

He’s ready to blow this scene. Are you?

Cowboy Bebop hits Netflix on November 19.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

James Whitbrook

James Whitbrook

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.