Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop Is Here and Ready to Jam

We’ve had teases, we’ve had casting, we’ve even had Yoko Kanno. But now, after a long, long wait, we’ve got our first look at the crew of the Bebop for Netflix’s live-action take on the seminal Shinichirō Watanabe anime, ahead of its release this November. And yes, John Cho looks incredible as Spike Spiegel.
John Cho as Spike Spiegel
Get up close with Cho’s Spike Spiegel, a charming and skilled bounty hunter. Always on the lookout for the next contract, Spike is Cowboy Bebop’s unruly hero, a hunter with a heart of gold and a checkered past.
Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black
Spike’s closest accomplice and, when the seminal anime opens, pretty much his sole partner in crime, Jet Black is the cybernetically enhanced captain of the Bebop, a former cop who’s also one of Spike’s oldest associates in the world of bounty hunting.
Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine
Initially encountered by Jet and Spike as a potential rival and even target, Faye is an extremely skilled con artist whose struggle to recover her lost memories brings her along the Bebop’s path.
Chillin’ Aboard the Bebop
The crew hangs out in one of the Bebop’s most well-worn locales, the living room, perhaps the area we see most of the ship (an interstellar fishing trawler overhauled and modified by Jet) in the original show.
A Familiar Scene…
A bloodied Spike walks through the aftermath of a battle in a Church — perhaps a recreation of his iconic encounter with Vicious (who’ll be played by Alex Hassell in the show), a former associate of Spike’s and a prominent figure in the Red Dragon crime syndicate, from the anime’s fifth episode, “Ballad of Fallen Angels?”
Ready for the Next Session
Spike gets a workout in between contracts, honing his skills on a Wing-Chun Dummy.
3, 2, 1…
He’s ready to blow this scene. Are you?
Cowboy Bebop hits Netflix on November 19.