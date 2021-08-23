Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop Is Here and Ready to Jam

We’ve had teases, we’ve had casting, we’ve even had Yoko Kanno. But now, after a long, long wait, we’ve got our first look at the crew of the Bebop for Netflix’s live-action take on the seminal Shinichirō Watanabe anime, ahead of its release this November. And yes, John Cho looks incredible as Spike Spiegel.

John Cho as Spike Spiegel

Image: Netflix

Get up close with Cho’s Spike Spiegel, a charming and skilled bounty hunter. Always on the lookout for the next contract, Spike is Cowboy Bebop’s unruly hero, a hunter with a heart of gold and a checkered past.

Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black

Image: Netflix

Spike’s closest accomplice and, when the seminal anime opens, pretty much his sole partner in crime, Jet Black is the cybernetically enhanced captain of the Bebop, a former cop who’s also one of Spike’s oldest associates in the world of bounty hunting.

Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine

Image: Netflix

Initially encountered by Jet and Spike as a potential rival and even target, Faye is an extremely skilled con artist whose struggle to recover her lost memories brings her along the Bebop’s path.

Chillin’ Aboard the Bebop

Image: Netflix

The crew hangs out in one of the Bebop’s most well-worn locales, the living room, perhaps the area we see most of the ship (an interstellar fishing trawler overhauled and modified by Jet) in the original show.

A Familiar Scene…

Image: Netflix

A bloodied Spike walks through the aftermath of a battle in a Church — perhaps a recreation of his iconic encounter with Vicious (who’ll be played by Alex Hassell in the show), a former associate of Spike’s and a prominent figure in the Red Dragon crime syndicate, from the anime’s fifth episode, “Ballad of Fallen Angels?”

Ready for the Next Session

Image: Netflix

Spike gets a workout in between contracts, honing his skills on a Wing-Chun Dummy.

3, 2, 1…

Image: Netflix

He’s ready to blow this scene. Are you?

Cowboy Bebop hits Netflix on November 19.