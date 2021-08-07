Netflix’s Addams Family Spin-off Wednesday Adds Comedian Luis Guzman as Gomez Addams

Comedian Luis Guzman is Gomez Addams in the Netflix Addams Family spin-off series, Wednesday.

According to Variety, Wednesday has received an eight-episode order at the streaming service. Al Gough and Miles Millar will act as the executive producers and showrunners of the series. Tim Burton is also on board as executive producer and will direct. It was also announced that actress Jenna Ortega (You) would star as Wednesday Addams.

The synopsis of the show is as follows: “Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorised the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

As the patriarch of the Addams family, Guzman joins other heavy-hitting actors who have held the role, including Tim Curry, Raul Julia, John Astin, and most recently Oscar Issacs as Gomez Addams in the 2019 animated adaptation of the Addams Family. The comedian/actor has a career spanning nearly 40 years with some of his biggest tv/movie hits as Boogie Nights, Carlito’s Way, Punch Drunk Love and Narcos, and Shameless.

The overall plot of the series is simple. Still, I’m wondering what issues they will tackle in this show, especially with two lead Latin actors (Ortega and Guzman), since Raul Julia played Gomez Addams in 1991 and 1993. After the actor died of stomach cancer in 1994 at the age of 54, no one was sure if the Addams Family legacy would continue as his co-stars (Anjelica Huston and Christina Ricci) did not want to do another movie without him. I think the new casting is inspired, and I am excited for the series as Wednesday is my favourite member of the family.

There is no information available about a start date for production, but Gizmodo will keep everyone updated!

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom