Morbius’ Director May Have Revealed Another Marvel Crossover

John Wick: Chapter 4 just made a really fun addition to its cast. The Boys’ propaganda news network has released more stories and the Dune cast gathers on a new poster. Plus we’ve got updates from the season finale of Superman & Lois, Legends of Tomorrow, and more. Spoilers away!

John Wick: Chapter 4

Deadline reports Clancy Brown is the latest to join the cast of John Wick: Chapter 4 in an undisclosed role. According to director Chad Stahelski, “I have been a fan of Clancy Brown’s since I can remember. To have him be a part of this project is an honour. He will make a perfect addition to the World of John Wick!”

THR has word Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will star in By All, a “dystopian crime thriller” at Warner Bros. from director Steve Caple, Jr. set in “a world without police, where justice is crowd-sourced.”

Morbius

Chances were already pretty good considering, but director Daniel Espinosa seemingly revealed Tom Hardy’s Venom appears in Morbius during a recent interview with the Swedish website, MovieZine.

It usually feels strange before the day begins, when you look at the schedule and stand on the set yourself. When you walk around there, the recording looks just like a Swedish production, but then when you look at the schedule and read names like Michael Keaton, Jared Leto, Tom Hardy, then it feels cool and very exciting. But once you start working, it’s exactly the same thing. An actor wants a director and actors want to be directed.

Avatar 5

In conversation with Collider, Stephen Lang revealed the script for the fifth and final Avatar movie left him “weeping.”

When I finished the last script, I was weeping. I just thought it was so beautiful. Yeah, the final script, because he’s telling a great, great story, an original story, a beautiful, beautiful story, and I was just incredibly moved by it. I hope and I trust and believe that audiences will be too, because one of the things that he does really, really well is he moves it from the page to the stage in a way that that is very literal. You know what I mean? You really see it. What you read is what you get from him, I think, and more.

Candyman

Bloody-Disgusting has a new photo of Michael Hargrove as Sherman Fields, a previous incarnation of the Candyman wrongfully accused of inserting razor blades in Halloween candy.

Dune

There’s a new cast poster for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune.

Cube

The Japanese remake of Cube finally has a trailer.

C.I. Ape

Meanwhile, the C.I.A.’s top agent is a chimpanzee in the trailer for Lionsgate’s new family comedy — C.I. Ape.

The Return

We also have a trailer for The Return, a new horror film from Canada about a college student haunted by the spirit of his recently deceased father.

Muppets Haunted Mansion

Entertainment Weekly has new photos of Gonzo, Pepe, Kermit, and Miss Piggy as they appear in the new Halloween special, Muppets Haunted Mansion.

Superman & Lois

Superman and Lois enjoy a barbecue at the Lang-Cushing’s in new photos from the CW’s pulse-pounding season finale. Head over to Comic Book for more.

Legends of Tomorrow

Spoiler TV also has photos from “Silence of the Sonograms,” the August 22 episode of Legends of Tomorrow. Click through for more.

The Boys

Finally, a new video tying into the latest season of The Boys presents five full minutes of Vought’s 24-hour news network.

