Work Away the Stress and Strain with These Massager Deals

While there’s nothing more relaxing than a good massage, giving yourself one can only go so far when it comes to relieving muscle aches and pains. And depending on which part of your body needs a good kneading, it’s a job that requires an extra set of hands (if you are flexible enough to rub your own back, please teach me your ways.)

Luckily, getting your hands on a reliable massage device isn’t too difficult these days. Whether you carry a lot of tension in your neck, have poor circulation in your legs, or have a particularly stiff back, there’s a massager out there for every kind of body ache.

It’s also not too difficult to get pick up a solid massage device for a bargain. To help you relieve some stress, you can check out some of the best massager deals below.

Just a heads up, some of these deal prices have already been applied, while others need to be applied by selecting the discount coupon option on the product page.

If you’ve been putting off buying yourself a massage gun, this might be the moment you’ve been waiting for.

RENPHO’s six-speed massage gun is currently on sale for $109.99, down from the usual $189.99, and is a great way to relieve yourself from muscle stress and strain.

This massage gun has 20 adjustable speeds, to a maximum of 3,200RPM, with six interchangeable heads, giving you plenty of options to work with when it comes to massaging out any muscle knot or stiffness across your whole body.

Even if you consider yourself to be a particularly active or sporty person, this massage gun can help take care of any muscle pain or tension that has built up from your day job.

This RENPHO Massage Gun deal is available here for a limited time only. It expires at 11.55pm tonight.

If you’re feeling sore in those places that are a bit hard to reach with a standard massage gun, this adjustable RENPHO massager is also currently on sale for $99.99, down from $149.99.

This massage gun does everything a standard massage gun can do – it includes six interchangeable heads and four-speed levels – but its head is attached to an adjustable arm. This adjustable arm will let you get a good angle on those hard-to-reach places, like the middle of your back, and makes for a more ergonomic experience by letting you sit with better posture.

If you’ve ever used a massage gun before, you know how tired your arm gets from holding the gun up for an extended period of time.

only available for a limited time and expires at 11.55pm tonight. You can grab the This massage gun deal is alsoand expires at. You can grab the RENPHO Massage Gun with Adjustable Arm here.

This device looks a little intense, but it’s an amazing way to target all areas of your legs and feet at once (especially if you’re prone to stiffness and sore muscles). Once you’ve strapped it on, choose from a calf, thigh and sole treatment that’ll work to improve circulation and relax the entire body. It’s the massager to end all massagers.

The RENPHO Compression Leg Massager is available here.

The smaller version of this RENPHO leg massager, which only covers your feet and calves, is also currently on sale for $79.99, down from $119.99. You have until 11.55pm tonight to grab this deal.

Using intelligent air pressure, this device is essentially reflexology for the acupressure points on your hand. By stimulating the reflex zones, the device helps to relieve hand strain and pressure, which can aid in blood circulation and reduce soreness and tension. As far as massagers go, this one is pretty damn sophisticated.

You can grab the Breo iPalm Acupressure Hand Massager from here.

Enjoy soothing heat therapy and three varied intensity levels while this device warms and relaxes your neck, shoulders and back. Fitted with eight deep-kneading nodes and a bi-directional massager, it’s ideal for the elderly, office workers, gym recovery and stress-relief.

This deal is only available for a limited time, so you have until 11.55pm tonight.

The RENPHO Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager is available here.

Living in the digital age, eye strain is something we’re probably all familiar with. Targeting the ocular and temple areas, this massage stimulates pressure points which work to relax you and improve the quality of your sleep (if you use it before bed). It’s also super lightweight and easily recharged, so it’s great on the go.

Pick up the Breo iSee Electric Eye Massager here.

Your ultimate office companion has just arrived. This deep-kneading, vibrating, heat-therapy massage pad targets all areas of your back in one swift movement. All you have to do is secure it to your chair and enjoy a new level of relaxation.

This Back Massaging Chair Pad is available here.

Are you on your feet all day to the point that getting up from your couch to grab a snack from the kitchen feels like a Herculean task? Sounds like you’re in dire need of a good foot massage, courtesy of a good foot massager.

This RENPHO foot massager will take care of the pain and tension in your feet, from your heels to your arches, through a combination of kneading, pressing, scraping, and rolling. It’s also heated, which makes for a nice treat on a cold winter night.

This RENPHO Shiatsu Foot Massager deal is available here until 11.55pm tonight.