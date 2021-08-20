Marvel’s Latest Shang-Chi Clip Is 60 Seconds of Martial Arts Radness

People who have already seen Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings have been giving it rave reviews, and every time we see more of the movie it becomes more apparent why. Case in point: this new clip from the Marvel hero’s bus battle scene.

There’s so much to love here, probably because this feels like peak Jackie Chan at his very best. The way the small confines of the bus dictate a unique fight, the way star Simu Liu wields the environment as both a tool (a literal launching pad!) and a weapon, the impromptu use of his jacket, the comedy of his taking a break mid-fight to say hi to a fellow passenger… it’s all just perfect. It reminds me a great deal of Chan’s Police Story and Drunken Master II, two of the all-time martial arts movie greats — especially the frantic energy of the fight, which moves at lightning speed.

Of course, Awkwafina is fabulous in every second she’s in — her expression at the end is priceless — but we all knew that ahead of time. Somehow, this small clip has gotten me more excited for the movie than the actual trailers have. Weird, but true.

Directed by Just Mercy’s Destin Daniel Cretton, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stars Liu as the titular hero and Awkwafina as his friend Katy, as well as superstar Tony Leung as Wenwu, Michelle Yeoh as Ying Nan, and Meng’er Zhang as Xialing. Additionally, Benedict Wong, Tim Roth, and Ben Kingley will reprise their roles as Doctor Strange’s Wong, Hulk’s Abomination, and Iron Man 3‘s faux Mandarin Trevor Slattery, respectively. The movie premieres on September 3, 2021 (but it probably wouldn’t hurt to cross your fingers at this point).

