Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4: This Looks Like It And It’s Amazing

A new Lamborghini Countach is officially set to debut at Pebble Beach on Sunday, but we may have gotten an early look at the machine that’s going to revive the iconic nameplate. The leaked images shown here are from spy photog varryx_, who alleges they are official, but we won’t know for sure until Lamborghini takes off the car cover.

If this leaked redesign is vindicated at the official unveiling, it seems like the carmaker did a decent job updating the looks of the Countach while retaining the lines and overall feel of the classic supercar. From the profile, to the side slats and even the wheels, the heritage of the Countach is there.

My favourite call back on the Countach has to be the badging, though. The new supercar will possibly wear similar lettering down to the side-swept font, as if the name itself had to be italicized. This isn’t just a Countach you’re looking at. It’s a Countach.

The nameplate is kind of in a weird place, though, neither centered nor all the way to the side as you can see from the official teasers Lamborghini has shared. It’s also bit strange because I can’t recall many cars that wear their model name on the front end.

Usually, it’s reserved for the marque and/or logo, but I’m liking it on the Lambo. It feels like filigree and I normally hate that, but it works! Maybe because there’s filigree elsewhere, like on the engine that reads V12 or the fuel door that reads Lamborghini in cursive lettering — just in case you needed a reminder that both the car and maker are historic.

That fuel door and engine read loud and clear; this is not a fully-electrified comeback. The new Countach is rumoured to be a hybrid instead. The name of the new supercar is reportedly what gives its hybrid drivetrain away, with LPI meaning Longitudinale Posteriore Ibrido, according to RoadShow. The possible drivetrain setup in the Countach isn’t exactly new, as we’ve seen the same setup in the Lamborghini Sián. Again, Road Show claims the new Countach will make about 789 horsepower and its hybrid horses will make it to all four wheels, in an AWD setup.

This is more or less in line with announcements from rival supercar maker Ferrari, which could indicate that hybrid supercars are here for a while.