Knights of Sidonia Animated Feature Film Headed to Theatres

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train movie was a huge box office hit for the entertainment company and streaming service Funimation. Riding high on the success of that, the company is set to release another animated film, Knights of Sidonia: Love Woven in the Stars, based on the manga from Tsutomu Nihei.

You may be familiar with Knights as two seasons are on Netflix. However, according to Deadline, Funimation has acquired the rights to the property and will begin streaming seasons one and two on its platform starting August 3. The animated film is directed by Tadahiro ‘Tady’ Yoshihira and written by Sadayuki Murai and Tetsuya Yamada, with Polygon Pictures acting as producers. The film will see a limited theatrical release in Japanese with English subtitles and an English dub, and will act as a conclusion of the series.

Mitchel Berger, Funimation Global Group’s SVP of Global Commerce, spoke on his love of the series. “Knights of Sidonia is a kick-arse adventure tale in the truest sense, with epic battles and romance woven in. We can’t wait to share the conclusion of their story with fans in theatres this September,” he says. “And what better way to prepare for the final battle coming to theatres than reliving where it all began with the anime series streaming on Funimation. We’re thrilled to be working with Polygon Pictures to bring the franchise to fans.”

Knights of Sidonia is a mecha series set in the year 3394 and follows Nagate Tanikaze, a Garde Pilot in training. These pilots are a line of defence that protects the human population on the Sidonia spaceship against a shape-shifting alien species called Guana.