Jumanji 3 is Coming. It’s Just a Matter of When

With all the projects Dwayne Johnson is working on, when does this man find time to sleep? He does star in a lot of self-produced content through his Seven Bucks company. While he provides the resources, Seven Bucks President Hiram Garcia is the one that keeps the assembly line moving.

Garcia has his stamp on many projects, including Jungle Cruise, Baywatch, Shazam, Black Adam, and the Jumanji franchise. And speaking of Jumanji, Hiram sat down with Collider to talk about his plans for the third film on top of their massive production schedule.

“We’re very focused on delivering the best version of that story. When you’re fortunate enough to bring a team back together for the third time, you want to knock it out of the park,” he says. “It’s important for us to deliver something big for the fans while still expanding on our Jumanji story. So we are drilling down deep and collaborating closely with our writers, director Jake [Kasdan] and producing partner on this Matt [Tolmach].”

Jumanji: The Next Level (2017) and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2019) were massive hits generating over $US1 ($1.4) billion in ticket sales across two films. The films are loosely based on the 1995 American fantasy adventure film directed by Joe Johnston and the 1981 children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg.

The modern movies follow Four high school kids who discover an old video game console and are drawn into the game’s jungle setting, literally becoming the adult avatars they chose. What they find out is that you don’t just play Jumanji – you must survive it. To beat the game and return to the real world, they’ll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, discover what Alan Parrish left 20 years ago, and change the way they think about themselves – or they’ll be stuck in the game forever.

Bring on the third film! Jumanji forever!