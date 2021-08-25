‘Judy Greer, Snooty Ghost’ Has Already Sold Us on Lady of the Manor

Judy Greer (Halloween, Ant-Man and the Wasp) and Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock) in a buddy comedy? That already sounds very promising, but Lady of the Manor also has a goofy ghost element that makes us even more intrigued. The slacker-buddy-supernatural comedy just dropped its first trailer, which you can see right here.

Nerd jokes, drunk-driving jokes, cock-blocking jokes, fart jokes, dick jokes, Luis Guzmán as the voice of reason, an old-timey spirit learning how to use the internet, and a totally sloppy leading lady who may or may not actually undergo some kind of transformation into a better version of herself before the movie’s over? We could be very into that.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Past and present collide in this supernaturally funny buddy comedy when stoner-slacker Hannah (Melanie Lynskey) is hired to portray Lady Wadsworth (Judy Greer), a Southern belle who died in 1875, in a tour at Wadsworth Manor. Hannah, a hot mess, figures she can fake it — until the ghost of Lady Wadsworth appears! Lady Wadsworth tells Hannah it’s time to change her wild ways — and she’ll haunt her until she does — in this hilarious movie costarring Justin Long and Ryan Phillippe.”

Lady of the Manor was co-written and co-directed by Justin Long (The Wave, Creepshow) and his brother Christian Long, both of whom are making their feature directorial debuts. “We grew up watching buddy comedies, from Laurel and Hardy to Planes, Trains, and Automobiles. Seeing our version of a buddy comedy come to life feels like a dream come true,” the duo told People Magazine, while also praising the cast. “We feel so lucky to be buoyed by such talented, kind, collaborative people on our first feature.”

Lady of the Manor arrives in theatres, on Apple TV, and wherever you rent movies on September 17; it’ll hit Blu-ray and DVD on September 21.

