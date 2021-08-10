Jack Dorsey, Actual Billionaire, Reckons Bitcoin Will Unite The World

Twitter founder, billionaire and man who is too rich to have such an untamed beard, Jack Dorsey, has declared that Bitcoin will unite the world, but has offered precisely no insight into how he supposes that will happen.

You see, the neat thing about the internet — specifically Twitter — is that you can quite literally yell anything into the void with no evidence to back up what you’re saying. And that’s exactly what founder and CEO Dorsey has done.

“#Bitcoin will unite a deeply divided country. (and eventually: the world),” he tweeted on Tuesday.

Dorsey’s tweet comes after an amendment to the US Senate’s infrastructure that would’ve given the government more control over cryptocurrency was blocked. So although he didn’t specify which country Bitcoin would unite, we can likely assume he’s talking about America.

But heck, it doesn’t really matter because Bitcoin is reportedly set to unite the whole world.

This isn’t the first time Dorsey has pushed the narrative that Bitcoin is the solution to all of the world’s problems. Back in July, he told a Bitcoin conference that his “hope is that [Bitcoin] creates world peace.”

“The amount of cost and distraction that comes from our monetary system today is real, and it takes away attention from the bigger problems, some of the bigger problems that Elon is trying to solve — like getting us to multiplanetary humanity,” he said.

“All these distractions that we have to deal with on a daily basis take away from all those bigger goals that affect every single person on this planet, increasingly so. It may sound a little bit ridiculous, but you fix that foundational level and everything above it improves, in such a dramatic way. It’s gonna be long term, but my hope is definitely peace.”

As for how Bitcoin will actually, you know, create world peace is up for interpretation because Dorsey hasn’t actually elaborated on this whatsoever.

But considering the huge carbon footprint associated with mining Bitcoin, and the fact that the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change just declared a code red for humanity, it feels a little unclear how the cryptocurrency is meant to be the answer to our problems.

Perhaps Bitcoin won’t unite the world, but it at least gives all of the crazy-rich billionaires like Dorsey and Elon Musk something to bond over.