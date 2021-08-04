It will Cost $8,000 to Star Wars LARP With Your Family at Disney World

The Walt Disney Company — worth an estimated $US122.18 ($165) billion — would like you to pay $US6,000 ($8,117) to take a family of four to its new, immersive Star Wars hotel for two nights.

Starting in the spring of 2022, anyone with enough cash to burn will be able to (try to) book a stay at the Walt Disney World Resort’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser — attached to Hollywood Studios where the already in-use Star Wars land, Galaxy’s Edge, resides.

In newly released details it’s described as “part live immersive theatre, part themed environment, part culinary extravaganza, part real-life role-playing game.” We knew most of that already; what we didn’t know was what it was going to cost. Here’s the breakdown: a package (the only way to stay) with two people to a room will cost $US4,809 ($6,506), three guests is $US5,299 ($7,169), and four guests is $US5,999 ($8,116).

What do you get for that emptying of your savings account? “Every Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser vacation package includes a two-night stay in a well-appointed cabin or suite, meals (excluding alcoholic and specialty beverages) and the opportunity to live your Star Wars story through exclusive experiences, missions and activities,” reads the site. “The vacation adventure also includes entry to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge — as well as the rest of Disney’s Hollywood Studios — for your planetary excursion to Batuu. Valet parking is also included.”

Yes, just two nights — no more, no less. If your kid decides to have an epic meltdown one day? There goes three grand. And of course, folks like to stay at Disney longer than just two nights: “We encourage you to extend your vacation with a stay at a Disney Resort hotel before or after your Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser adventure,” the site reads. Basically, “you don’t have to go home but you can’t stay here.”

There are three levels of rooms (just 100 in total) with the largest, the “Grand Captain Suite,” able to hold eight people. The company also recommends when booking to have several alternate dates in mind. The windows in your room have a “view” of space but it’s unclear if you’ll be able to actually see the real world too. Also, the hotel has no swimming pool.

The experience will allow you to dress up and choose to be a baddie or a goodie at the hotel — otherwise referred to as the Halycon starcruiser — interact with actors, and participate in “missions.” You’ll also be able to access other things in your “datapad,” aka your phone via an app, though youngsters must be at least seven years old to participate in the organised lightsaber training.

Do parents need to supervise their kids every step of the way? That’s unclear but when you’re finally able to rip yourselves away from the activities at the hotel, you can take a “shuttle” to Galaxy’s Edge (planned for a specific time), and things you do there may influence events when you return. The sample itinerary provided shows you going to the fictional Batuu for just one of the days and only from 8:15 a.m.-12:50 p.m, so that included entry into Hollywood Studios isn’t even a full day.

You’ll also need to utilised Disney’s MagicBands while you’re there (though they’ll call them databands) and as previously mentioned, apps. However: “Please be aware that if you choose not to allow us to collect certain data, we may not be able to deliver certain experiences, products, and services to you, and some of our services may not be able to take account of your interests and preferences to create a personalised experience.”

Dining options seem fairly normal for the resort hotels, but there is a special Captain’s Table option — for an additional fee — that features an extra course and is “in a prime location in the centre of the Crown of Corellia Dining Room.”

See It. Feel It. Live It. Get the details on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, a 2-night adventure launching at Walt Disney World in Spring 2022. ???? https://t.co/Q4WaeIyX9L pic.twitter.com/yqKLOzNHYE — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) August 4, 2021

Frankly, as someone excited by the idea when it was first announced, I’m exhausted just thinking about it.