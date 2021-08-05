IMDb TV Is Now Available As a Free Download On iOS and Android Devices

Amazon has officially launched IMDb TV for iOS and Android mobile devices, meaning users can now access the platform’s free, ad-supported catalogue of popular TV shows and Amazon originals on the go.

On Tuesday, IMDb TV’s app became available for free mobile download on any device under Apple’s iOS, including iPhone and iPad, and also on all Android mobile devices in the U.S. The app’s addition to the two major mobile platforms follows its release earlier this year on services including Roku, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google TV, LG Smart TVs, and Sony PlayStation 4 consoles. It’s also already available on Amazon’s Fire TV, and as a free channel within the Prime Video app.

For anyone wary of another ad-supported streaming platform, Amazon assures us that there are fewer ads than there are on live TV. And although you can’t skip the ads that are there, the price tag (or lack of one, rather) ensures one of the lowest barriers to entry for streaming media of any platform on the market to date.

In addition to Amazon Studios originals, including the upcoming Aug. 6 premiere of docu-series "Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary" and the heist drama "Leverage: Redemption," IMDb TV also hosts its own original content, including "Alex Rider," "Moment of Truth" and "Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers." The platform also features an extensive and constantly updated catalogue of movies and TV shows, including popular titles like "Chicago Fire," "All in the Family," "Mad Men," "Malcolm in the Middle," "The Wolf of Wall Street" and "How to Train Your Dragon."

The service was originally launched by Amazon in January 2019 as Freedive before eventually being renamed IMDb TV.