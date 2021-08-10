HP’s New Chrome OS Desktop Has a Rotating Screen

As Chrome OS becomes more popular, we’re now seeing different types of devices running Google’s lightweight OS. HP is releasing two new Chrome OS laptops designed to address your needs on the road or at home.

HP’s new Chromebase All-in-One might be the most interesting of the two, because Chrome OS desktops are already quite rare compared to their more mobile siblings. The Chromebase AIO is also slated to start at $US600 ($818), and its main party trick is that its 21.5-inch 1920 x 1080 touchscreen can rotate into portrait mode, which HP says is another first of its kind among Chrome OS desktops.

Image: HP

The Chromebase’s specs are relatively straightforward, with a 10th-gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB M.2 SSD. And thanks to its dual 5-watt speakers and built-in webcam, HP says the Chromebase should make for a great family computing machine at home. For those concerned about privacy the Chromebase comes with a handy switch that disables its mic and webcam with a single flick.

Starting at $US600 ($818), the HP Chromebook x2 11 is a relatively affordable and compact 11-inch 2-in-1 that comes with a handful of premium features and a premium design. Envisioned as a bridge between a smartphone and a larger laptop, the Chromebook x2 11 features a CNC aluminium chassis with a 2160 x 1440 IPS touchscreen, 8GB of RAM, but only 64GB of eMMC base storage.

HP’s Chromebook x2 11 will come bundled with its detachable keyboard and a stylus included. (Image: HP)

Instead of a traditional x86 processor, the Chromebook x2 11 is the first detachable Chromebook powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c chip, which offers increased battery life (up to 11 hours and 15 minutes according to HP) and optional 4G LTE connectivity.

But most importantly, the Chromebook x2 comes with a detachable keyboard and one of HP’s wireless charging styluses included for free. Other features include a taller 3:2 aspect ratio display for improved productivity, a 5-MP front-facing camera, an 8-MP rear-facing camera, a built-in fingerprint sensor, and dual Bang & Olufsen speakers. And like practically all new Chromebooks nowadays, the Chromebook x2 comes with support for running Android apps.

Image: HP

And if you’re looking to add a bigger display to use with your Chrome OS devices, HP’s $US250 ($341) M24fd USB-C monitor expands its Works With Chromebook certified devices. The M24fd features a 24-inch screen with Eyesafe blue light-filtering, and thanks to its 65-watt power output, you can use it as a one-cable solution for powering and extending a nearby Chromebook’s display.

The Chromebook x2 11 is slated to available first from Best Buy starting sometime in August, before it becomes more widely available on HP.com in October. Meanwhile, the Chromebase AIO will also be available starting in August from HP and third-party retailers, followed by the M24fd monitor in October on HP.com.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.