How About a Dell Portable Monitor to Go With That Dell XPS?

After over a year of working and schooling from home, you might be thinking it’s time for a monitor refresh. Dell has announced its lineup of new screens that you can pair with your laptop or desktop computer, including a portable screen that’s thinner than Apple’s iPad Air.

The portable monitor is a 14-inch FHD IPS display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, which makes it great for watching videos and laying out multiple screens. It’s 4.95mm thick and about 0 kg, which makes it incredibly portable. There’s also a tilt stand on the back that lets you orient it between 10 and 90 degrees. It connects via USB-C and costs $US350 ($489) — about as much as an iPad mini or, in the Android realm, a mid-range tablet like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. It’ll be available for purchase at the end of the month.

Portable monitors are clearly having a moment. Lenovo recently announced its entrance into the portable monitor space with its half Android device, half external display. It has a massive battery on the inside to accommodate both use cases, plus a micro HDMI port built into the side of the device. Other companies like Asus and select indie brands also offer portable monitors at a much lower price point than Dell.

Dell announced new monitors with the webcam built into the frame. (Image: Dell)

Dell announced a range of other monitors, too. There are two new 24- and 27-inch monitors meant for video conferencing, with built-in 5-megapixel cameras. They also feature noise-cancelling microphones and 5W speakers, so you don’t have to wear headphones in every call or digital classroom. Both monitors support AMD FreeSync, which helps sync up gameplay and video playback between monitors, and have 75Hz refresh rates. They cost $US440 ($614) and $US600 ($838), respectively, and will be available on September 7.

There are also two 27-inch USB-C connected monitors, one of which boasts 4K UHD resolution. Both monitors stream audio, video, and data while charging an exterior laptop at up to 65W. The regular monitor costs $US500 ($698), while the high-resolution variant is priced at $US620 ($866), and they’re both available now.