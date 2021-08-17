What Do We Know About Google’s Rumoured Pixel Fold?

The old flip phone may be out of date but smartphones are not and the next challenge a lot of tech giants are looking at tackling is the foldable smartphone. Samsung’s lead the way in this area with the release of its third-generation Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip, and it seems Google may be looking to follow suit.

Rumours about Google developing a foldable phone have been circling for years now but nothing concrete has come out about it.

Let’s break down what we know about Google’s possible folding Pixel smartphone.

Google Pixel Fold: Leaks and rumours so far

Plenty of information has come out about Google’s next phones in the Pixel range, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Less has been revealed about the potential Foldable Pixel but there is reason to believe Google’s foldable will come out amongst the Pixel 6 lineup.

When the Android 12 beta was released in May, some clever folks discovered code that revealed the potential device names and model numbers of the upcoming Pixel phones.

One of these devices was ‘Passport’ which is believed to be the codename for Google’s upcoming foldable phone. This means there’s a good likelihood the foldable Pixel could come out with the next batch, or that Google is at least getting ready for it soon.

Tech Radar also pointed out that a modder discovered these same Pixel device codenames within a Samsung modem. This could indicate that the foldable phone is a foldable Pixel 6 and will use the same new Tensor chipset as the other Pixel 6 phones.

Trying to find other details on the specs for the foldable Google phone is like finding a needle in a haystack. However, display analyst Ross Young did drop some interesting information about Samsung, saying the company will provide foldable displays for six devices in 2021.

Outside of Samsung’s own Z Flip3 and Z Fold3, this leaves a few devices unchecked, one of which is believed to be the Google Foldable.

Young also dropped some specs for the Google foldable saying it will be 7.57-inches and feature a 120Hz and LTPO display.

Today's leak – All 2021 foldables using panels from Samsung Display will be 120Hz and LTPO. This of course covers the 6.70" Z Flip 3, 7.55" Z Fold 3 as well as the 7.57" foldable from Google, 7.11" from Oppo, 8.2" from Vivo and 8.1" from Xiaomi. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) July 19, 2021

The Elec (via 9to5 Google) also pointed out in June that Samsung Display is supposed to be starting production on new foldable displays for Google, Vivo and Xiaomi starting in October 2021.

When will Google’s foldable phone be released?

Google traditionally announces its new Pixel devices in October. It’s possible the foldable Pixel will be announced here, but given that the displays for the foldable phone will only go into production in October, it may push this announcement back a bit.

Rumours indicate that the Pixel Fold will be released before the end of 2021, so whether it’s revealed at the October Pixel event or later in the year we could be seeing it very soon.

We’ll continue to update this post as more news comes out about Google’s Pixel Fold.