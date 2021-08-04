The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Google Maps For iOS Is Getting A Dark Mode & It Looks Very Sexy

Julian Rizzo-Smith

Published 5 hours ago: August 4, 2021 at 10:31 am -
Filed to:dark mode
google mapsiosios softwareMobile
Source: Google

Google Maps is finally offering dark mode for iOS users, so now you’ll never get lost on your nighttime jog in the woods again. Well, hopefully not.

The new feature, which comes nearly two years after Apple introduced a similar mode for iOS systems in an iOS 13 update, is expected to drop in the next few weeks. And, not gonna lie, it looks sexy. Like, international super-spy sexy.

Maybe it’s because the example image Google has shared features Manhattan — AKA the capital of televised cyber-crime — but the colour palette is giving me strong cyber-tech hackercore. I mean, just look at it.

google maps dark mode
Source: Google

Catch me walking to the bottle shop with this bad boy and thinking: “Hacker voice, he’s in.”

Much like Twitter’s dark mode feature, accessing dark mode on Google Maps for iOS is pretty self-explanatory. Once the app has been updated, all you have to do is go to the settings, click on dark mode and then tap on the button that slides it on and off.

As part of the new update, Google is also adding a few other nifty features to the iOS version of Google Maps this month. Namely, the app will soon support widgets — specifically, one that shows nearby traffic and another pop-up Google Maps’ search bar.

Speaking with The Verge, Google said that these shortcuts are personalised by your location, saved places, interests, and past searches. You’ll also soon be able to share your live location via iMessage. For your safety, your location will be shared for an hour by default, but you can share it for to up to three days.

google maps live location
Source: Google

As of publishing, it doesn’t seem like these changes have taken effect but we suspect we’ll see the sexy new interface on our Apple devices very soon. Back in February, Google introduced a dark mode to the Android version of Google Maps.

About the Author

Julian Rizzo-Smith is the Weekends Writer at PEDESTRIAN.TV. He has been writing for over five years, and has had past work appear in publications from IGN and Junkee to SBS PopAsia and ELLE Australia. In 2017 and 2018, he was nominated for the Alicia Camphuisen Best New Journalist award at the ACS IT Journalism Awards.

Julian has a strong background in covering pop and internet culture, queerness, identity, politics, fashion, and the intersection between those topics.

Julian's past work has seen him interview the likes of Rina Sawayama, Millie Bobby Brown, Beabadoobee, Henry Cavill, Shinichiro Watanabe, and G-Flip.

Having appeared and hosted panels at Oz Comic Con, SMASH! and PAX Australia, Julian's work has also led him to appear in the BBC, on ABC’s Stop Everything!, and as an expert opinion in a viral YouTube Reacts video.

You can contact Julian via any of the channels below.

