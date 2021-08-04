Google Maps For iOS Is Getting A Dark Mode & It Looks Very Sexy

Google Maps is finally offering dark mode for iOS users, so now you’ll never get lost on your nighttime jog in the woods again. Well, hopefully not.

The new feature, which comes nearly two years after Apple introduced a similar mode for iOS systems in an iOS 13 update, is expected to drop in the next few weeks. And, not gonna lie, it looks sexy. Like, international super-spy sexy.

Maybe it’s because the example image Google has shared features Manhattan — AKA the capital of televised cyber-crime — but the colour palette is giving me strong cyber-tech hackercore. I mean, just look at it.

Catch me walking to the bottle shop with this bad boy and thinking: “Hacker voice, he’s in.”

Much like Twitter’s dark mode feature, accessing dark mode on Google Maps for iOS is pretty self-explanatory. Once the app has been updated, all you have to do is go to the settings, click on dark mode and then tap on the button that slides it on and off.

As part of the new update, Google is also adding a few other nifty features to the iOS version of Google Maps this month. Namely, the app will soon support widgets — specifically, one that shows nearby traffic and another pop-up Google Maps’ search bar.

Speaking with The Verge, Google said that these shortcuts are personalised by your location, saved places, interests, and past searches. You’ll also soon be able to share your live location via iMessage. For your safety, your location will be shared for an hour by default, but you can share it for to up to three days.

As of publishing, it doesn’t seem like these changes have taken effect but we suspect we’ll see the sexy new interface on our Apple devices very soon. Back in February, Google introduced a dark mode to the Android version of Google Maps.