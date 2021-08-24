Ghostbusters: Afterlife Early Reactions Call It ‘Nostalgia Done Right’

Now that Ghostbusters: Afterlife has finally had its first screening, its viewers have gone to heaven. Or so it seems, according to the various critics who got an early look at director Jason Reitman’s follow-up to his father’s beloved 1984 classic movie, and who have practically nothing but nice things to say about the film. In fact, some of them seem to be outright swooning after watching Afterlife; it’s almost as if… busting makes them feel good.

Whether you’re excitedly looking forward to the movie or are still on the fence (and wondering what life the franchise still has left in it), these early reactions are nothing but good news. First, here’s our own Germain Lussier, who noted the film’s flaws didn’t affect his overall enjoyment of it:

Mainly, it packs so much into it, there are big leaps in logic & plot that hold it back from really firing on every cylinder. When it works though? Especially the kid stuff? Damn, it works. Just at times, it doesn’t. Overall though, I cheered, cried, & can’t wait to watch again — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) August 24, 2021

Entertainment Weekly’s reporter Lauren Huff said that the film was an excellent mix of nostalgia and a new, stand-alone story, something echoed by a lot of the critics in their reactions:

Ghostbusters fans are gonna be thrilled with #GhostbustersAfterlife I think. I'm afraid to say much more than that, but there's a lot to love. Easter eggs and nostalgia fill just about every frame, but the story still manages to feel fresh and new — Lauren Huff (@_LaurenHuff) August 24, 2021

Scott Menzel, founder of the Hollywood Critics Association and clearly a fan of the original Ghostbusters, was even more effusive in his praise:

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the Ghostbusters sequel that I’ve been waiting all my life to see. It is nostalgia done right. A perfect blend of classic Ghostbusters moments with a fresh & unique twist for a whole new generation to enjoy. I got goosebumps. #GhostbustersAfterlife pic.twitter.com/lOAtbMQedf — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) August 24, 2021

Full Circle film critic and filmmaker James P. Poole called Afterlife the best movie in the entire Ghostbusters franchise.

I saw GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE. Sorry, no review. But what I can say is that it’s the best of the series, full stop. Stupendously well written, not leaning too hard on nostalgia, and telling a story better than even the original could muster. A winner in every sense. #CinemaCon — James Preston Poole (@JamesPPoole) August 24, 2021

Eclipse Magazine’s Michelle Alexandria wants people to get hyped.

#GhostbustersAfterlife is going to blow people'ss minds! THIS is how you do it! Can't say anything else. #CinemaCon2021 — Michelle Alexandria (@eclipsemagazine) August 24, 2021

The Wrap’s Beatrice Verhoeven found much to enjoy.

I was pleasantly surprised by #GhostbustersAfterlife! Really great story and I actually cackled a lot#CinemaCon https://t.co/1nWNiPjJFm — Beatrice Verhoeven (@bverhoev) August 24, 2021

…and other critics, both large and small, couldn’t say enough nice things about it (because of the character limit on Twitter, if nothing else). So all-in-all, things are looking very good for old Ghostbusters fans and young Ghostbusters fans-to-be.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is about a family who moves to a small rural town and discovers they have a link to the original Ghostbusters. It stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Paul Rudd, as well as original movie cast members Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts. After myriad delays, the movie will finally premiere in theatres on December 2.