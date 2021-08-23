Grab Dad a Garmin Smartwatch for Father’s Day While They’re up to 50% Off

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Garmin smartwatches are well-known among fitness lovers for being able to track things like your heart rate, performance during high-intensity activities like running and cycling, and listening to your favourite streaming services. Some even have a functionality where you can make contactless payments with a simple tap of the wrist, so it’s not hard to see why these smartwatches are fast becoming a must-have accessory.

Ahead of Father’s Day, Amazon is currently offering some massive discounts on Garmin smartwatches, which include popular watches like the Fenix 6, Venu and Forerunner 245. With savings of up to 50% off across a range of top-performing smartwatches that can normally retail up to $1,700, there are some massive savings to be had.

Some of these Garmin watches come in a range of colours like black, rose gold, and carbon grey, so you can grab one that’s tailored for your dad’s aesthetic – or your own aesthetic, if you’re looking to treat yourself.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best Garmin smartwatch deals, so you can find the fitness tracker of your dad’s dreams for Father’s Day.

If your dad isn’t too familiar with the world of fitness trackers and smartwatches, the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro is a good introduction.

This Garmin watch will help your dad keep track of his heart rate and blood oxygen saturation, along with his activity and performance metrics. Its PacePro feature will also help him stay on pace while out for a run.

Save 50% on the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro here.

This smartwatch has been specifically designed to hold all your music libraries and is compatible with Spotify, Amazon Music and Deezer. The Garmin Venu has up to six days of battery life in smartwatch mode, making it perfect for the dad who is always on the go. Its big, bright interface means they can always glance down and grab a quick snapshot of their health scores for the day.

The Garmin Venu Sq Music is available here.

The Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Solar Watch in black/slate grey is a smaller-sized solar-powered multi-sport GPS watch with pace guidance, wrist-based heart rate, Pulse Ox, routable maps, music and more. It also comes in light gold with the same discount, but with a $448 discount.

Grab dad the Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Solar Watch for Father’s Day here.

If your dad loves a good jog around the block, this premium watch has been specifically designed for running. Your dad can use the Garmin Forerunner 245’s sophisticated insights and data to evaluate their training status, which will help them determine if they’re under-training or overtraining.

The Garmin Forerunner 245 deal is available from here.

Garmin Fenix 6X Pro is the ultimate Garmin smartwatch in terms of outdoor performance in a larger-sized GPS smartwatch. It’s great for those who like to go trail running, hiking and trail riding as it can track your fitness levels, play music and map your activity.

You can save $499 on the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro here.

Similar to the above, the Garmin Fenix 6 Sapphire is a great performance smartwatch for fitness lovers thanks to its GSP tracking/mapping, as well as its ability to play music and track your fitness levels. It also comes in rose gold/grey, also on sale with a $410 discount, see here.

The Garmin Fenix 6 Sapphire is available for $888.85 here.

This durable watch is built to withstand the toughest of environments. Constructed to U.S. military standard 810G to be thermal, shock, and water-resistant, there’s really nothing it can’t do. With in-built global satellite navigation, heart-rate monitor, and 3-axis compass – your dad can take it anywhere and have it do anything.

Grab dad the Garmin Instinct Watch for $289 here.