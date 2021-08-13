Everything We Know About James Bond: No Time To Die

After being delayed time again thanks to the pandemic, it’s finally time to get excited for Bond, James Bond, to return to our (probably home) screens in James Bond: No Time To Die.

There’s a lot of hype around Daniel Craig’s fifth and final 007 film, but what do we actually know about it? Quite a lot actually, let’s take a deep dive.

READ MORE Ranking Every 007 Film By How Hot Each James Bond Is

Where Can I Watch The Rest Of The James Bond Films?

Before James Bond: No Time To Die drops, you should probably binge the rest of the franchise. And thankfully, all 500,000 Bond films are available for your streaming pleasure over on Stan.

When Will James Bond: No Time To Die Be Released?

After a few false starts (I mean, Covid IS a pretty reasonable excuse), the studios and producers have said we’ll finally get to see the film on October 8 this year (2021).

Where Can We See The Latest Trailer?

So glad you asked, you can have a gander at the latest trailer just below. You’re welcome. Who else is very ready for this?

What Is It About?

Now you’ve seen the trailer, what’s it all about? Obviously, it’s about James Bond. Beyond that, we have an official synopsis from the 007 website itself:

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

No Time to Die is set five years after Spectre, according to director Joji Fukunanga. “For me, as a writer and a director, it was essential to rediscover Bond. Where is he, after five years of retirement, who has he become?” Fukunanga explained in an interview.

“No Time to Die is a culmination of everything Bond has become. With all that he’s seen, all the trauma, the loss, what is that mission that will be his most challenging and the most difficult?”

Who’s In The James Bond: No Time To Die Cast?

Besides Craig, you’ll see a bunch of Bond regulars like Jeffrey Wright, Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, and Ralph Fiennes will be back, and Christoph Waltz (back as villain Ernst Stavro Blofeld).

There are a few newbies as well, like Lashana Lynch as junior MI6 agent Nomi, who takes over the 007 codename after Bond retires. Also Oscar winner Rami Malek — a man who makes a perfect handsome and mysterious villain — who will play the handsome and mysterious villain, Safin.

What’s The Theme Song?

Luckily for all of us, the theme song — also titled No Time To Die — was handled by absolute legend Billie Eilish. After sweeping the 2020 Grammy awards, Eilish is now the youngest ever artist to record a 007 theme song. Have a listen for yourself: