Everything Announced At Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked Event

Samsung’s highly-anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event has just wrapped and we have truly been blessed to receive four new releases to drop our hard-earned cash on.

Whether you’re in the market for a new smartphone, or want to focus on your fitness in lockdown, Samsung has heard you and has answered your prayers with its new range.

Here’s everything that was announce at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is one of two new smartphone models unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event. With water resistance. Gorilla Glass Victus and Armour Aluminium, the Fold3 ups the ante when it comes to durability.

You can read more about the Australian pricing, release date and specs here.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3

The second smartphone announced during today’s Galaxy Unpacked event is the new Samsung Galaxy Flip3, which resembles the flip phones we were all obsessed with in 2006.

With a 6.7-inch Infinity Flex display and up to 256GB of storage, this is quite literally the flip phone of our early ’00s dreams.

Australian pricing, release date and specs information for the Galaxy Flip3 can be found in our round-up here.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung also has two new watch releases as part of the Unpacked event — the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Both watches feature the same technology under the hood, but offer two vastly different designs to suit your individual style.

For more information on pricing, release date and the new health-focused features, you can read our round-up.

Samsung Buds2

And last, but certainly not least, the Samsung Buds2.

With four exciting colour ways, dynamic 2-way speakers and active noise-cancellation technology, the Samsung Buds2 are the perfect companion for everything from breaking a sweat at the gym to taking calls while working from home.

You can read up on everything we know about the Samsung Buds 2 here.