Enchanted Sequel, Disenchanted Heading to Disney+ in 2022

The Enchanted sequel is coming!

Not sure why they waited 14 years but the second film Disenchanted is set to be released in 2022. Disney confirmed the movie will be available to stream on Disney+. Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Idina Menzel, and director Adam Shankman are returning for the sequel.

The director spoke with Usmagazine to relay his excitement about the project. “Working again with Disney has been like coming home,” says Shankman. “With Amy [Adams] and this extraordinary cast, Alan [Menken] and Stephen [Schwartz]’s mind blowing new score, and Barry [Josephson] and Disney’s support, I just hope to bring magic and joy to audiences around the world.” Disenchanted Producer Barry Josephson talked about why being involved with the project is important to him. “I guess dreams do come true … producing Enchanted was the most rewarding film experience I’ve ever had.”

The 2007 romantic comedy follows fairy tale Princess Giselle (Adams) of Andalasia, who is banished from her kingdom to New York City where she has to adjust to life in the big city. According to Disney, Disenchanted is set in the future. “15 years later, Giselle moves to the suburb of Monroeville with Robert and their teenage daughter Morgan, where she must juggle the challenges that come with a new home and discover what happily ever after truly means to her and her new family.”

In an interview with Variety in April 2021, Patrick Dempsey (Greys Anatomy), who plays love interest Robert, discussed why this sequel is necessary. “Every year they were like, ‘We’re going to do this. It’s going to get done,’ but then no one could agree on the script,” he explained. “It’s such an important film for them and it’s a satire. It’s not a typical Disney movie.”