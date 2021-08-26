Need Some Serotonin? Disney+ Is About To Drop A TV Series About Dug From Up

If you’re looking for the silver lining of this otherwise dull, COVID-filled week, I’ve found it. Pixar is finally giving us what we all want: a series of shorts starring everyone’s favourite character, Dug the dog from Up.

The new series of shorts, entitled Dug Days, will premiere exclusively on Disney+ and will feature all of our favourite characters from the 2009 film including Russell, Carl and Squirrel!

“Dug is pure of heart — he’s a good soul. I think people enjoy that part of Dug,” Bob Peterson, the voice of Dug, said in a press release. “Plus, people love their dogs. We’ve gone to great lengths to include truth in dog behaviour, so they see their own dogs in Dug.”

The premise of the series is simple: we basically just follow Dug around while he hangs out in his backyard, digs up flowerbeds and chases squirrels. It’s essentially the Disney equivalent of seeing the world through your dog’s eyes for the afternoon.

Sure, it doesn’t have the complex storylines you’d get from other Disney+ originals like The Mandalorian or WandaVision, but it gives you a little break from the doom and gloom of the world right now to watch everyone’s favourite animated dog.

And honestly, I think that’s what we all need right now.

However, it’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the beloved Dug since Up premiered, because he came to life IRL in 2016 to give the world a glimpse of what it would be like if dogs really could talk.

Warning: if you’re feeling particularly emotional today, this video will make you cry. You have been warned.

All five episodes of the Disney Pixar original short series Dug Days will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on September 1. In the mean time, you can also catch up on the original film Up on the streaming service.