Disney Sets Its Eyes on 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea for a Prequel

Marlon Wayans is teaming up with Cry Wolf’s Jeff Wadlow for a new Netflix horror project. Death Dealer strikes in even more footage from Marvel’s Shang-Chi. Motherland: Fort Salem will return for a third and final season. Plus, when to expect the final episodes of Attack on Titan. Spoilers go!

Untitled Halloween Movie

According to Deadline, Marlon Wayans is attached to star in a currently untitled Halloween movie at Netflix from Cry Wolf director, Jeff Wadlow, focusing on “a teenage girl who accidentally” unleashes “an ancient and mischievous spirit on Halloween, which causes decorations to come alive and wreak havoc.” She must then “team up with the last person she’d want to in order to save their town – her sceptical father (Wayans).”

Nautilus

THR reports Disney has ordered ten episodes of a streaming TV series revealing the secret origins of Captain Nemo from its classic 1954 film 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea. Written and executive produced by James Dormer (Beowulf: Return to the Shieldlands) and executive produced by Johanna Devereaux, Nautilus will follow Nemo, an “Indian prince robbed of his birth right and family” as a “prisoner of the East India Company — and a man bent on revenge against the forces which have taken everything from him” before “setting sail with his ragtag crew on board the awe-inspiring vessel, battling foes and discovering magical underwater worlds.”

There’s Someone Inside Your House

Bloody-Disgusting has word Creep and Creep II director Patrick Brice’s latest film, There’s Someone Inside Your House, is now set to premiere on Netflix on October 6, 2021.

Night Teeth

Bloody-Disgusting also reports Adam Randall’s Night Teeth will premiere on Netflix this October 20. Starring Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Debby Ryan, Lucy Fry, and Game of Thrones actor Alfie Allen, the story concerns “a college student moonlighting as a chauffeur” who “picks up two mysterious women for a night of party-hopping across LA. But when he uncovers their bloodthirsty intentions — and their dangerous, shadowy underworld — he must fight to stay alive.”

Candyman

If you want to see the final Candyman trailer, head on over to https://idareyou.candymanmovie.com/video and say “Candyman” five times into your microphone. If you dare, that is.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Death Dealer belches forth a mouthful of tentacles in the latest Shang-Chi TV spot.

It’s time to LEVEL UP. ⬆️ Experience Marvel Studios’ #ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theaters September 3. Get tickets now: https://t.co/NbO5NBVoBo pic.twitter.com/ae0YnJvjwE — Shang-Chi (@shangchi) August 22, 2021

Shining Girls

According to Deadline, Amy Brenneman has joined the cast of Shining Girls as the “larger-than-life single mother” of Elisabeth Moss.

Motherland: Fort Salem

Variety reports Motherland: Fort Salem has been renewed for a third and final season at Freeform.

Evil

Team Evil investigates a corpse that refuses to decay in the synopsis for “S is for Silence,” premiering August 29.

The team is dispatched to a monastery to investigate the corpse of Father Thomas, whose body has not decayed in the year following his death. Written by: Robert King & Michelle King Directed by: Robert King

[Spoiler TV]

Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan’s final season returns sometime in January 2022.

What If…?

Finally, a new What If trailer includes footage of Doctor Strange, Thor, and Erik Kilmonger posing with Tony Stark.

Banner art by Jim Cook