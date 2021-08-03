DC May Have Found Its Live-Action Blue Beetle

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ next live-action feature film just picked up a pair of writers. Marvel’s What If cast is missing at least one popular actor. Plus, the Munsters are going to be looking pretty swank when they return to the screen. Spoilers right this way…

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Deadline reports Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost and brother Casey Jost have been hired to write the next live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie.

Doctor Who

In conversation with Radio Times, Peter Capaldi revealed he has no interest in returning to the series for a multi-Doctor story in light of the generally poor quality of those episodes to date.

I wouldn’t really fancy that. There are so many Doctors now. I’m quite happy with what I did, you know, I loved my time on Doctor Who, but I think the more multi-Doctor stories you have the less effective they are, really.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

A new set photo sees a F.E.A.S.T. truck — Food, Emergency Aid, Shelter, and Training — parked outside the Sanctum Santorum.

What If…?

In other Marvel news, Guardians’ star Dave Bautista says he was not asked to voice Drax in the upcoming What If series for Disney+.

Let’s start with I was never asked. https://t.co/HwrnMrEajh — Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) August 2, 2021

Doctor Who

The Hollywood Reporter says Cobra Kai actor Xolo Maridueña is in talks for the role of Jaime Reyes, aka DC Comics superhero the Blue Beetle. The film is currently set to be directed by Angel Manuel Soto with a script by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer and is set to be released on HBO Max only.

The Munsters

Rob Zombie shared more Munsters-related wardrobe, props, and concept art on Instagram.

Candyman

A new Candyman TV spot includes both a Tony Todd voiceover.

Free Guy

A new Free Guy featurette introduces “Dude.”

We Need to Do Something

An F5 tornado may actually be an encroaching supernatural monster in the trailer for IFC Midnight’s We Need to Do Something.

Mosquito State

A Wall Street data analyst raises his own swarm of mosquitoes in the trailer for Mosquito State, coming to Shudder August 26.

Loki

Tara Strong recently confirmed to ET Canada that Miss Minutes will indeed return for Loki’s second season.

The Lost Symbol

A promotional crossword puzzle reveals Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol premieres September 16 on Peacock.

Fans of Dan Brown’s #TheLostSymbol: it's your time! Solve this crossword to reveal the truth. pic.twitter.com/r9bTUQHAKP — Peacock (@peacockTV) August 1, 2021

The Mandalorian

Mark Hamill appears on the set of The Mandalorian’s second season 55 seconds into the video below.

Short Circuit

Disney+ has a new trailer for the second season of its animated short showcase, Short Circuit.

Stargirl

Finally, Meg DeLacy discusses Cindy’s season two return in a new Stargirl featurette.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nQQbW2oFkzEBanner art by Jim Cook