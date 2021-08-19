Could Another Spider-Man Alum Be in Venom: Let There Be Carnage?

Manifest could survive cancellation after all. Get a new look at the terror of Candyman. Fort Salem’s finale teases a climactic war to come. Plus, new glimpses at what’s next for Stargirl and What We Do in the Shadows. Spoilers now!

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Vue Theatres lists J.K Simmons as a member of the “impressive cast” of Venom: Let There Be Carnage — appearing to suggest his J. Jonah Jameson makes an appearance.

Meanwhile, a new THR report suggests Sony may once again push back the film’s theatrical release date in light of ongoing covid-19 concerns.

Aquaman 2

In a recent interview with Total Film (via Games Radar), James Wan stated Aquaman 2 is “heavily inspired” by Mario Bava’s rare foray into science-fiction: 1965’s Planet of the Vampires.

Aquaman 2 is very heavily inspired by Planet of the Vampires. You can take the boy out of horror but you can never take the horror out the boy.

Bad Candy

Here’s a new trailer for Bad Candy, the Halloween-set horror anthology starring Gremlins’ Zach Galligan and Slipknot’s Corey Taylor available On Demand September 14.

Broadcast Signal Intrusion

Harry Shum, Jr. unravels a mystery related to a creepy pirate television interruption in the trailer for Broadcast Signal Intrusion, coming to VOD October 22.

Candyman

Teenagers summon the Candyman — with predictable results — in a brand-new clip.

Squad

THR reports Maggie Tokuda-Hall and Lisa Sterle’s yet-to-be-released graphic novel, Squad, is now in development as a TV series at Picturestart and Lionsgate Television. The story follows Becca, “a new girl in school who realises that the girls in the popular clique are not just girls but also werewolves that feast on budding sexual predators. Since she now knows their secret, the young woman is faced with a decision: join the pack or else, wrestling her sense of morality and asking herself just who are the real monsters?”

Manifest

According to Deadline, Warner Bros. TV is “in the home stretch of complex negotiations with Netflix” for a fourth season order of Manifest.

She-Hulk

Filming has wrapped on She-Hulk, according to stunt coordinator Monique Ganderton in an Instagram story screen-capped by Comic Book. Head over there to have a look.

Stargirl

Comic Book has a pair of photos revealing Tigress and Sportsmaster’s unexpected return in the fourth episode of Stargirl’s second season.

Creepshow

Bloody-Disgusting also has our first look at Creepshow’s third season.

What We Do in the Shadows

Additionally, Bloody-Disgusting has images from the first two episodes of What We Do in the Shadows’ third season. Click through for more.

Riverdale

Betty faces off against a chainsaw-wielding maniac (with ties to a dogfighting ring!) in the trailer for next week’s episode of Riverdale, “Reservoir Dogs.”

Motherland: Fort Salem

Finally, war comes to Fort Salem in the trailer for next week’s season finale, “Revolution, Part 1.”

