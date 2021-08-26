Contract-Free NBN: Unlimited NBN Plans With No Setup Fees

Contracts suck. Why would you lock yourself to a single provider for two or three years? You could find a better deal. Evening speeds could get worse. 5G is becoming a viable NBN alternative, and coverage is growing. Abandoning the trappings of modern life for a cute commune in the woods might seem like a nice change of pace.

Fortunately, making a long-term commitment to a telco isn’t your only choice, with many providers having made the move to contract-free plans – flexible options where you can bounce whenever, for whatever reason.

As such, we’re going to look at some of the cheapest contract-free unlimited NBN plans around. And since many NBN providers are currently offering timed discounts on your first six months of service, contract-free plans are an even better offer. If you’re not locked in, you can bounce from promo to promo every half a year to get the best possible deal.

Most providers will offer to sell you a modem, but some force you to buy a model they range when you’re signing up to a new plan. Others will make you pay out the rest of your modem if you leave early.

To keep it simple, we’re only covering NBN plans where modem purchase is optional and where you won’t get stung with setup or early exit fees.

Unlimited NBN 50 plans with no contract

To start, Southern Phone and Aussie Broadband are both running offers where you’ll get at least one month of service free.

If you sign-up to Southern Phone before the end of the month, you’ll get two months free. You’ll pay $75 per month thereafter, but the plan is contract-free so you’re under no obligation to stay.

Aussie Broadband has a similar offer where you’ll get your first month free; just use the promo code FASTMONTH before August 31. You’ll pay $79 per month thereafter, and once again you’re not locked in if you’re not happy after your free month.

Excluding free month promos, SpinTel is one of your cheapest options around right now. You’ll pay $54 per month for your first six months and $64.95 per month thereafter. That’s one of the lowest full price NBN 50 rates around.

Tangerine is up next where you’ll pay $54.90 per month for your first six months and $69.90 per month thereafter. On top of being contract-free, Tangerine has a 14-day risk-free period. If you’re unhappy with Tangerine during your first fortnight, you can bounce and get a full refund of your plan fees. Tangerine won’t refund modem fees if you picked one up alongside your plan, but its modems are all unlocked, so they’ll work with any other provider.

Superloop has a pretty similar offer where you’ll pay $59.95 per month for your first six months, and then $69.95 per month thereafter.

If you want to avoid timed discounts, MATE has an NBN 50 plan for a flat $69 per month. You can however save a further $10 per month if you bundle in one of its Telstra-powered SIM-only plans. These start at $20 per month with 10GB, but our top pick is the $25 per month plan with 20GB. The $25 per month plan also includes a free subscription to music streaming service Tidal, so that’s another way to save a little extra cash.

Unlimited NBN 100 plans with no contract

Once again, Southern Phone and Aussie Broadband are offering two months and one month free respectively if you sign up before the end of August. After your initial free period runs out, you’ll pay $95 per month on Southern Phone and $99 per month on Aussie Broadband. You’ll need to use the code FASTMONTH if you’re going with Aussie Broadband.

Excluding free month offers, SpinTel is one of your cheapest options for a contract-free NBN 100 plan. You’ll pay $69 per month for your first six months, and $84.95 per month thereafter. That’s great value for a NBN 100 plan, especially considering the telco reports typical evening speeds of 100Mbps.

Tangerine and Superloop both have pretty similar offers, but are a touch more expensive once the promo period ends. On Tangerine you’ll pay $74.90 per month for your first six months, and $89.90 per month thereafter. On Superloop, you’re looking at $74.95 per month for your first six months, and $89.95 per month thereafter. Both providers have recently increased their evening speeds, with Tangerine now reporting 92Mbps during peak hours, and Superloop 100Mbps.

Once again, MATE is a great option if you’d prefer to avoid timed discounts. The telco with the friendliest name has an NBN 100 plan for $79 per month. As with MATE’s NBN 50 plan, you can save another $10 per month if you add a SIM-only mobile plan to your account.

Unlimited NBN 250 plans with no contract

If you’re lucky enough to be able to get an NBN 250 plan, Tangerine is one of your cheapest options right now. You’ll pay $94.90 per month for your first six months, and $109.90 per month thereafter.

TPG has a similar offer, but is more expensive after your first six months. You’re looking at $94.99 per month initially and $124.99 per month thereafter.

If you’re looking for faster evening speeds on NBN 250 plans, you’ll want to think about Superloop or Aussie Broadband, who report 240Mbps and 248Mbps during peak hours, respectively.

Superloop is charging $99.95 per month for your first six months and $119.95 per month thereafter. Aussie Broadband doesn’t have any offers available on its NBN 250 plan right now, and bills $129 per month.

Only FTTP and HFC NBN addresses can get NBN 250 plans.

NBN 1000 plans with no contract

If you’ve hit the NBN jackpot and have FTTP – or are one of the lucky 50% or so who have an eligible HFC connection – you can go all in and get an NBN 1000 plan.

MyRepublic is your cheapest option right now, where you’ll pay $105 per month for your first six months and $135 per month thereafter. Even at full price, that’s on the cheaper side for an NBN 1000 plan, and similar to what some providers charge for NBN 250.

In addition, MyRepublic reports typical evening speeds of 350Mbps on its NBN 1000 plans which is a nice step above the majority of plans. Most providers report typical evening speeds between 200Mbps and 250Mbps on the speed tier.

TPG is up next, where you’ll pay $114.99 per month for your first six months and $144.99 per month thereafter.

If you’re after the fastest NBN 1000 plan without a contract, you’ll want to consider Aussie Broadband. Aussie reports typical evening speeds of 600Mbps on NBN 1000 plans, and bills $149 per month.

If your HFC address can’t get an NBN 1000 plan yet, there’s good news. NBN Co says 94% of HFC premises should be eligible for the speed tier by the end of the year.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.